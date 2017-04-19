MedReleaf Corp. Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) -

MedReleaf Corp. (MedReleaf or the Company) announced today that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, in connection with a proposed initial public offering (the Offering) of common shares (the Common Shares). The Offering is expected to include a treasury offering of Common Shares by the Company and a secondary offering of Common Shares by certain shareholders. The number of Common Shares to be sold and the price per common share have not yet been determined. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The Offering will be made through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by GMP Securities L.P., who will also act as sole bookrunner.

About MedReleaf Corp.

MedReleaf is a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR"), based in Markham, Ontario. From its Markham facility, the Company produces and sells its dried cannabis and cannabis oil products, including cannabis oil capsules, to patients registered under the ACMPR. The first and only ISO 9001 certified cannabis producer in Canada, MedReleaf is an analytically-driven organization focused on patient care, scientific innovation, and advancing the understanding of the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

