Medrio Invites Customers to San Francisco for 2017 mSquared User Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA --(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Medrio, a Software as a Service (SaaS) company providing electronic data capture (EDC) services to clinical trials, will hold its annual mSquared user conference in downtown San Francisco, CA, from March 27 - 29. The conference will take place at the Omni Hotel near the company's headquarters, and will incorporate an "outer space" theme to reflect the expanding and pioneering capabilities of Medrio's software. Tickets to the conference are available to all Medrio customers and prospects.

After a welcome reception on the evening of the first day, the conference will consist of two days of presentations, workshops, and panel discussions covering the functionality of Medrio's software and matters of interest to the clinical research industry at large. Events will be led by Medrio executives, staff, and customers alike. Attendees will also have numerous opportunities to mingle with Medrio staff and other users, including at a "Cosmic Cocktail Party" on the second night and a "Final Frontier Happy Hour" at the end of the conference.

"mSquared is one of our favorite times of year here at Medrio, and we're so excited to welcome everyone to San Francisco for the conference," said Mike Novotny, founder and CEO of Medrio. "It's so important for us to have regular check-ins with our customers, whether it's to discuss their experience with our software or simply for friendly conversation. mSquared allows us to have these check-ins, which could otherwise be a challenge as our company expands."

Details on registration, agenda items, and accommodation options are available on the mSquared website. The website also provides information for attendees interested in becoming a sponsor at the conference.

Medrio offers an integrated eClinical software platform with a fully hosted EDC system. Our revolutionary CloudEDC™ technology features an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface, allowing study managers to build their studies in days instead of months without requiring any programming. Medrio's new mobile suite, mSource, supports both event-based and subject-based workflows, offline data entry, and Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO). Although Medrio has extensive experience in all study phases, our m1 application leads the way in early-phase and Phase I trials, with over 500 Phase I trials to date.