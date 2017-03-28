Medtronic, DePuy Synthes Lead Cervical and Lumbar Artificial Disc Market Due to Positive Clinical Results and Emerging Technologies

Overall, the U.S. spinal implants and vertebral compression fracture market is expected to increase and reach nearly $7 billion by 2023

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - According to a new series of reports on the U.S. spinal implants and vertebral compression fracture market by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the motion preservation segment will be the fastest growing in the market fueled by the release of a vast array of new devices in already established markets, most notably the cervical (CAD) and lumbar artificial disc (LAD) markets. Procedure number growth, as well as favorable reimbursement policies is expected for these devices driven by positive clinical results involving novel and emerging technologies.

However, traditional fixation procedures will limit growth of the artificial disc market. The traditional cervical, thoracolumbar and interbody fixation and fusion markets are currently the gold standard for treatment of many indications that artificial discs address. These devices cost less than artificial discs, which can be a major preference factor for many doctors and patients.

"Traditional fusion markets are expected to show consistent growth rate but will eventually begin to stabilize in value over the next several years as motion preservation and minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures become increasingly common," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData. "As the U.S. spinal implant market grows in size, more competitors will enter the markets as well as existing competitors broadening their portfolios with new products including motion preservation implants."

Medtronic is the leading competitor in the U.S. motion preservation market and possesses a near monopoly in the interspinous process decompression device market with the X-STOP® device which they obtained after their acquisition of Kyphon in 2007. The company's CAD products include the Prestige® and Bryan® which will further strengthen its stake in the artificial disc market.

DePuy Synthes is the second leading competitor in the U.S. motion preservation market due to the company's strength in the LAD and CAD markets. DePuy Synthes is the only company with both a CAD and a LAD available in the U.S. market: the ProDisc®-L, ProDisc®-C and the INMOTION®. DePuy Synthes is also a leading competitor in other spinal segments, encompassing both traditional and MIS procedures. DePuy Synthes' presence in the overall market will continue to support its position in the artificial disc markets due to brand recognition and loyalty. Additional competitors in the U.S. motion preservation device market include Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Paradigm Spine and NuVasive among others.

More on the spinal implant market in the U.S. can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research entitled the U.S. Market Report Suite for Spinal Implants and VCF. The suite covers reports on the following markets: traditional cervical and thoracolumbar fixation devices, interbody devices, motion preservation devices, vertebral compression fracture (VCF) treatment, spinal electrical stimulation and spinal instrumentation.

The iData report series on spinal implant devices covers the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia, China and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxemburg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland.

iData Research (www.idataresearch.com) is an international market research and consulting firm, dedicated to providing the best in business intelligence for the medical device industry. Our research empowers our clients by providing them with the necessary tools to achieve their goals and do it right the first time. iData covers research in: Spinal Implants and VCF, Spinal MIS, Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Regeneration, Orthopedic Trauma, Large & Small Joints, Dental Operatory Equipment, Dental Material, Dental Lasers, Dental Prosthetics, Dental CAD/CAM, Dental Bone Graft Substitutes, Ophthalmics, Ultrasound, X-Ray Imaging, Diagnostic Imaging, Oncology, Vascular Access, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, Operating Room Equipment, Surgical Microscopes, Robotics and Surgical Navigation, Laparoscopy, Urology, Gynecology, Endoscopy, Anesthesiology, Wound Management, Orthopedics and more.

We have built a reputation and earned our clients' trust based on consistent and uniquely intelligent research that allows our customers to make confident decisions and impact their businesses. A combination of market expertise and over a decade of experience has resulted in a deep understanding of the medical device industry that has inspired innovation and propelled our clients to success.