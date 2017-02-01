Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical Lead Japan Surgical Navigation and Robotics Systems Market Driven by Changes in Regulatory Policy

The Japanese market for surgical navigation and robotics systems is projected to reach nearly $550 million by 2023 as a result of expansion of the competitive market

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - According to a new series of reports on the Japanese robotics and surgical navigation market by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the market in the region is still in its infancy. While several systems have regular sales and a growing installed-base, a number of companies are planning to enter the market in the next several years, particularly due to recent changes in regulatory policy. The largest segment in the Japanese surgical navigation market is represented by navigation systems with orthopedic applications, accounting for nearly 50% of the total market value. As orthopedic navigation systems gain market share from competing technologies such as patient-specific cutting blocks, they will continue to make up the largest navigation segment. However, these systems will face increased competition from newer technologies, like orthopedic robotics systems.

Many orthopedic surgical navigation systems are leased; however, the growth of the orthopedic navigation systems market is driven by sales to new facilities. Market growth is expected to be fueled as applications in total knee and total hip arthroplasty increases, and partial knee arthroplasty procedures begin to use navigation technology.

"As the installed-base expands, companies will be able to increase revenues from service and maintenance," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData. "Also, the entrance of new companies who are looking to provide navigation systems at more budget-friendly prices will expand the market to smaller facilities who, in the past, could not afford the top-of-the-line systems."

The overall average selling price (ASP) is expected to remain stable due to newer systems entering the market both on the higher and lower ends of the price spectrum, which will stabilize the ASP as institutions upgrade. For example, ENT departments often have lower budgets for navigation systems than their high-priced neurosurgical or spinal counterparts, and the Japanese market is seeing growth in both of these segments. The spinal navigation system segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth. Image guided systems (ISG) with spine surgery capabilities have a similar ASP to neurosurgery IGS systems as the majority of systems that can be used for neurosurgery can also be used for spine surgery, and vice versa.

Medtronic leads the Japan surgical navigation systems market. The company has established itself through brand recognition and by making systems compatible with their implant products. Medtronic competes with a number of other navigation and implant companies in Japan. Other leading competitors in the Japanese surgical navigation market include Brainlab and Stryker. Intuitive Surgical leads the Japan surgical robotics market. It remains the dominant competitor in Japan with a focus on laparoscopic approaches for a variety of procedures. As regulatory policies shift to encourage investment in this area, companies are expected to expand robotic options in other procedural areas. The surgical robotic systems market is expected to see growth on the part of Accuray and other companies.

More on the surgical navigation and robotics systems market in Japan can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research entitled the Japan Market Report Suite for Surgical Navigation and Robotic Systems. The report covers over 600 pages of market and business analysis on this market in Japan. The suite covers reports on the following markets: surgical navigation systems for neurosurgery, spinal surgery, ENT (ear/nose/throat), and orthopedic hip and knee applications. The segmentation for surgical robotics systems includes spinal, neurosurgery, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), radiosurgery, catheter and orthopedic robotically assisted systems.

The iData report series on robotics and surgical navigation covers the U.S., Japan, China, India, Australia, and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxemburg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland.

iData Research (www.idataresearch.com) is an international market research and consulting group focused on providing market intelligence for medical device and pharmaceutical companies. iData covers research in: Operating Room Equipment, Surgical Microscopes, Robotics and Surgical Navigation, Laparoscopy, Urology, Gynecology, Vascular Access, Endoscopy, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, Ultrasound, X-Ray Imaging, Diagnostic Imaging, Oncology, Spinal Implants and VCF, Spinal MIS, Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Regeneration, Orthopedic Trauma, Large & Small Joints, Anesthesiology, Wound Management, Orthopedics, Ophthalmics, Dental Operatory Equipment and more.