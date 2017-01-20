MedX Health Corp. Announces Amendments to $500,000 Term Loan

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - MedX Health Corp. ("MedX") (TSX VENTURE: MDX) announced that it has agreed with a lender to amend the terms of an original $500,000 Term Loan. Under the New Terms, the Lender has the right to convert the Principal of the Loan, in whole or part, at any time into common shares of MedX at $0.20 per share. In addition, the due date of the New Loan has been extended from June 26, 2018 to December 31, 2019, with no principal payments until maturity. "This change will improve the Company's cash flow management and thereby our ability to grow the business," noted Rob von der Porten, CEO. "We appreciate the confidence our lender has shown in MedX."

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device company focused on skin cancer with its SIAscopy technology. This technology is imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. The devices are sold to physicians and clinics, as well as being deployed in pharmacies and remote clinics from where the images are sent to dermatologists who perform a diagnosis. These products are Health Canada, FDA (US), ARTG and CE approved for use in Canada, the US, Australia, the European Union and Turkey. SIAMETRICS™ is a unique product used in a specialized market for research into the clinical effectiveness of medical treatments of certain skin conditions. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality laser and light therapy technologies for use in numerous medical settings, approved in major jurisdictions, to provide drug free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. For more information and a complete profile of MedX and its products visit www.medxhealth.com.