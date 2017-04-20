MedX Health Corp. announces the introduction of its SIAscopy skin imaging devices with a chain of Netherlands based health clinics

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - MedX Health Corp. ("MedX") (TSX VENTURE: MDX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Health Consultant BV ("HCBV"), a Netherlands based company, to deploy MedX's SIAscopy skin imaging technology in health and wellness clinics and mobile testing units operated by HCBV in the Netherlands.

According to Dutch cancer charity KWF Kankerbestrijding, in 2016 nearly 16,000 people in the Netherlands were diagnosed with some form of skin cancer, making it the most common form of cancer in the country.

HCBV will be implementing a networked solution between outlets where patients will be scanned by trained technologists and dermatologists who will read the scans. HCBV is expected to roll out MedX's technology across their network of over 40 wellness centres and mobile clinics, allowing for significantly improved access for the public to be scanned and assessed for skin related cancers.

"We are seeing a growing number of opportunities for MedX's leading SIAscopy skin imaging technology to be used in multi-unit clinic environments globally. This leverages the ability to transmit scan data from multiple locations to be assessed by a few dermatologists," noted Rob von der Porten, MedX's CEO. "This provides more points of service and added convenience for patients as well as utilizing the physician's time more efficiently, thereby reducing assessment time and increasing the likelihood of better patient treatment outcomes. The Netherlands is another example of a growing number of countries using our technology, which is also being utilized in Canada."

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device company focused on skin cancer with its SIAscopy technology. This technology is imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. The devices are sold to physicians and clinics, as well as being deployed in pharmacies and remote clinics from where the images are sent to dermatologists who perform a diagnosis. These products are Health Canada, FDA (US), ARTG and CE approved for use in Canada, the US, Australia, the European Union and Turkey. SIAMETRICS™ is a unique product used in a specialized market for research into the clinical effectiveness of medical treatments of certain skin conditions. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality laser and light therapy technologies for use in numerous medical settings, approved in major jurisdictions, to provide drug free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. For more information and a complete profile of MedX and its products visit www.medxhealth.com.