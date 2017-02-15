MedX Health Corp. announces that Dr. Dennis Reich, medical technology devices and software solutions innovator, joins Advisory Board

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - MedX Health Corp. ("MedX") (TSX VENTURE: MDX) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Dennis Reich to its Medical/Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Reich is a successful entrepreneur and medical technology advisor as well as a practicing physician. He is President of the Sudbury Primacy Medical Centre, a collaborative medical clinic advancing the utilization of the latest in medical technology, and is a principal investigator in medical trials.

"Dennis brings a combination of medical expertise and scientific innovation in the medical field, and an astute business sense. We are very pleased that he has joined our Medical/Scientific Advisory Board," said Robert von der Porten, President and CEO of MedX. "He brings a valuable perspective as a physician on the operational aspects of medical clinics in Canada as well as demonstrated success in the commercialization of numerous medical technologies."

"I am excited to be part of an exceptional team with a vision to bring an array of technologies to market that will ultimately save lives, reduce hospital diagnostic wait times, and reduce overall healthcare costs in our country. MedX's SIAscopy is a ground-breaking diagnostic tool that will enable people to easily have their moles and lesions scanned and be assessed remotely by qualified dermatologists using the Ontario Telemedicine Network. This cost effective ease-of-access solution will increase the assessment of suspicious skin conditions, an important step in catching skin cancers early," Dr. Reich said.

Dr. Reich is president and co-founder of SilverThink Ltd., founded in 2014, an incubator of multiple innovative medical technologies. He is also Board Secretary, Northern Ontario Angels, one Canada's most successful angel investing groups, and is a business mentor with the Northern Ontario Regional Innovation Centre (NORCAT).

Dr. Reich has a B.Sc. Biochemistry from Laurentian University, a MD from Queens University in 1996 and received a family practice degree, CCFP, from University of Ottawa and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine in 1998. Dr. Reich is a past president of the Sudbury and District Medical Society and has sat on the Ontario Medical Association Council in the past.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device company focused on skin cancer with its SIAscopy technology. This technology is imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. The devices are sold to physicians and clinics, as well as being deployed in pharmacies and remote clinics from where the images are sent to dermatologists who perform a diagnosis. These products are Health Canada, FDA (US), ARTG and CE approved for use in Canada, the US, Australia, the European Union and Turkey. SIAMETRICS™ is a unique product used in a specialized market for research into the clinical effectiveness of medical treatments of certain skin conditions. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality laser and light therapy technologies for use in numerous medical settings, approved in major jurisdictions, to provide drug free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. For more information and a complete profile of MedX and its products visit www.medxhealth.com.