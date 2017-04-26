MedX Health Corp. signs a Memorandum of Understanding with MP Medic -- expected to help alleviate long dermatologist wait times in Quebec and expand MedX's reach in Canada

40% of all skin cancers in Canada occur in Quebec: Statistics Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - MedX Health Corp. ("MedX") (TSX VENTURE: MDX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with MP Médic, an aesthetic medicine firm located in Quebec, to deploy MedX's SIAscopy skin imaging technology throughout the province.

According to Statistics Canada, skin cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in Canada, and approximately 40% of skin cancers are detected in Quebec. This is significant as Quebec comprises about 23% of Canada's population.

Wait times to see a dermatologist in the province can be as much as 2 years, "which is unacceptable," says Michèle Piuze, President of MP Médic. "In the short time that we have been using MedX's technology, we have identified a number of suspicious moles, and have confirmation from a dermatological oncologist that two of the moles were melanomas. This technology is a game-changer for the people of Quebec as we believe it will save lives and shorten wait times. We are excited to be working with MedX," says Ms. Piuze.

"We see our relationship with MP Médic as an important step to introducing MedX's skin screening technology to all Canadians. Quebec is a very large and important market. Quebeckers want answers to address this growing and very challenging problem, and MP Médic will help us get there," says Robert von der Porten, MedX's CEO.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device company focused on skin cancer with its SIAscopy technology. This technology is imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. The devices are sold to physicians and clinics, as well as being deployed in pharmacies and remote clinics from where the images are sent to dermatologists who perform a diagnosis. These products are Health Canada, FDA (US), ARTG and CE approved for use in Canada, the US, Australia, the European Union and Turkey. SIAMETRICS™ is a unique product used in a specialized market for research into the clinical effectiveness of medical treatments of certain skin conditions. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality laser and light therapy technologies for use in numerous medical settings, approved in major jurisdictions, to provide drug free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. For more information and a complete profile of MedX and its products visit www.medxhealth.com.

About MP Médic

MP Médic, headquartered in Quebec, is a leading aesthetic medicine firm offering a range of cosmetic and dermatological treatments and services. Its team of highly trained technical and medical staff use state-of-the-art technology to help clients achieve optimal dermatological outcomes.