MedZone Announces New Activity PAK (Personal Activity Kit), Offering Topical Treatments in One Convenient Kit

Leading sports medicine company debuts new kit, featuring BlisterZone, BurnZone, ChafeZone and PainZone, designed to manage muscle aches, skin irritations and minor burns

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - MedZone, a leading manufacturer of products to help athletes prevent chafing and blisters and manage muscle aches, minor burns and skin irritations, announces today its new MedZone Activity PAK (Personal Activity Kit). The Activity PAK includes travel size bottles of MedZone's family of products, including its latest product BlisterZone® as well as BurnZone®, ChafeZone® and PainZone®.

"From professional and Olympic athletes to the military and weekend warriors, we have a broad spectrum of customers who are using MedZone's product line," said Joe Freeman, CEO of MedZone. "With MedZone's Activity PAK, consumers can now get their hands on a kit that offers a complete solution to manage pain and treat common, minor injuries during a workout or at an athletic event. The MedZone Activity PAK is great to take on travel tournaments, use during marathons or to leave in your gym bag for your daily workout."

Each product in the Activity PAK serves a specific purpose in order to help relieve common discomforts that come with an active lifestyle. With nearly two decades of researching, testing and formulating, the following products are currently being used at a professional, collegiate and Olympic caliber levels.

BlisterZone ® : BlisterZone offers a long-lasting solution to protect hands, feet and other parts of the body from friction that causes painful blisters. In addition to helping with hand blisters from physical labor jobs or sports like golf and baseball, BlisterZone is a great addition to any new footwear purchase to break in new shoes, boots or cleats.

BlisterZone offers a long-lasting solution to protect hands, feet and other parts of the body from friction that causes painful blisters. In addition to helping with hand blisters from physical labor jobs or sports like golf and baseball, BlisterZone is a great addition to any new footwear purchase to break in new shoes, boots or cleats. BurnZone ® : BurnZone helps take the itch and sting out of minor burns, scrapes and insect bites. The product contains a natural, local anesthetic in addition to one percent Lidocaine for maximum pain relief.

BurnZone helps take the itch and sting out of minor burns, scrapes and insect bites. The product contains a natural, local anesthetic in addition to one percent Lidocaine for maximum pain relief. ChafeZone ® : ChafeZone prevents friction related issues that lead to painful chafing in the mid section and chest areas. ChafeZone is also resistant to perspiration, chlorine and salt water, making it great for swimmers and guarding against swimsuit rash or summer activities with high humidity or where sweating is common.

ChafeZone prevents friction related issues that lead to painful chafing in the mid section and chest areas. ChafeZone is also resistant to perspiration, chlorine and salt water, making it great for swimmers and guarding against swimsuit rash or summer activities with high humidity or where sweating is common. PainZone®: PainZone is a topical analgesic roll-on that helps sore muscles caused by exercising or arthritis symptoms. PainZone's proprietary blend of essential fatty acids transports anti-inflammatory ingredients deep into muscle tissues for long-lasting pain relief.





MedZone is debuting the Activity PAK at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 24 at booth #980. The MedZone Activity PAK includes 1 oz. PainZone®, 0.8 oz. ChafeZone®, 0.8 oz. BlisterZone® and (3) 0.125 oz. individual use packets of BurnZone®. It is available for purchase online for $24.95 at www.amazon.com/medzone. To learn more about MedZone's products, please go to www.medzonecorp.com.

About MedZone

Founded in 2001, by a certified athletic trainer, MedZone was originally made for the military, but is now used widely by professional/collegiate athletes and fitness enthusiasts at all levels. For the last 15 years, MedZone has specialized in developing topical OTC products for the prevention, treatment and management of chafing, aches, pains, minor burns, blisters and other minor ailments related to daily activity, work, sports, and exercise. MedZone's four products, ChafeZone, PainZone, BurnZone and BlisterZone, are all manufactured in a FDA regulated facility to insure the highest quality. Today, MedZone is committed to making EveryBODY Feel Better -- whether you chafe, ache, blister, or burn, MedZone offers a product that can help regardless of your level of competition.