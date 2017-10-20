Meet BC's Top Engineers and Geoscientists: Recipients of the President's and Environmental Awards

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - October 20, 2017) - Eight outstanding individuals and one project are being honoured by Engineers and Geoscientists BC at its President's Awards Gala in Whistler, BC on October 20.

This year's recipients have truly made a difference in their respective professions, careers or communities. They are being honoured for exceptional professional careers, outstanding service to the community and to professional associations or learned societies, distinctive achievements in their professional fields, and excellence in teaching.

The award recipients, their respective award category and city of residence are listed below:

President's Award Name City R.A. McLachlan Memorial Award Ms. Shanna Knights, P.Eng. Burnaby, BC C.J. Westerman Memorial Award Dr. Brian Guy, P.Geo. Vernon, BC Meritorious Achievement Award Mr. Robert G. Allan, P.Eng., FEC Vancouver, BC D.C. Lambert Professional Service Award Ms. Elise Chan, P.Eng. Victoria, BC D.C. Lambert Professional Service Award Mr. Kevin Turner, P.Eng., FEC, FGC (Hon.) Kamloops, BC Community Service Award Mr. Gary Schubak, P.Eng. Vancouver, BC Teaching Award of Excellence Dr. Mina Hoorfar, P.Eng. Kelowna, BC Young Professional Award Ms. Tijana Smiljanic, P.Eng. Surrey, BC

Engineers and Geoscientists BC's Environmental Award recognizes a project that includes exceptional environmental protection or environmental enhancement.

Award Project 2017 Environmental Award Mark Creek Flume Flood Management and Stream Rehabilitation Project

Founded in 1920, Engineers and Geoscientists BC is the regulatory and licensing body for the professions of engineering and geoscience and is charged with protecting the public interest. With over 34,000 members, Engineers and Geoscientists BC is one of the largest professional associations in BC and maintains high academic, experience and professional practice standards.

