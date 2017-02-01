Meet Jet Edge Water Jet Cutting Experts at Metalworking Manufacturing & Production Expo April 18 in Winnipeg

Jet Edge Manufactures Water Jet Systems for Precision CNC Water Jet Cutting, Mobile Water jet Cutting, UHP Surface Preparation, Cleaning

ST. MICHAEL, MN--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Meet face to face with water jet technology and metal fabrication experts from Jet Edge and Elliott-Matsuura Canada at the Metalworking Manufacturing & Production Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18 at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre in Winnipeg.

During this informative table-top forum, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss their water jet cutting applications with experts from Jet Edge and its Canadian distributor Elliott-Matsuura Canada Inc. Admission is free.

Jet Edge manufactures complete systems for precision water jet cutting, mobile waterjet cutting, and UHP cleaning and surface preparation applications. It offers the widest range of waterjet pumps in the industry, including hydraulic intensifier pumps and direct drive pumps. Models are available in 36,000 psi, 60,000 psi and 75,000 psi pressures; electric and diesel, 30-280hp.

For more information about the Metalworking Manufacturing & Production Expo, visit www.mmpshow.com.

For more information about Jet Edge, visit www.jetedge.com, e-mail sales@jetedge.com or call 1-800-JET-EDGE or 763-497-8700. Follow us on Twitter @jetedge.

About Jet Edge

Established in 1984, Jet Edge is a global designer and manufacturer of waterjet systems for precision cutting, surface preparation and coating removal. Jet Edge systems are used around the world in a broad range of industries, from the world's leading airlines to automotive, aerospace, industrial manufacturers, machine and job shops. Jet Edge waterjets are proudly made in U.S.A.

Elliott-Matsuura Canada Inc. is Jet Edge's exclusive Canadian distributor.

For more information about Elliott-Matsuura Canada Inc., visit www.elliottmachinery.com or call 905-829-2211.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/30/11G128839/Images/dual-5-axis-waterjet-operator-jacquet-45969b1eb3caa2ba9c6145167d3a8cd9.jpg