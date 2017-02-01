Meet the New WealthBar: Robo-Advisor Reveals Its Human Side

New branding focuses on making investing straightforward, human, actionable, responsive and easy

VANCOUVER, BC --(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - After two years helping thousands of Canadians invest better, wealthbar.com, one of Canada's leading full-service online wealth managers, has something to share: a new brand.

"A brand is much more than a logo, it's a message that communicates a commitment to our clients," says Lisa Taniguchi, WealthBar's Creative Director. "An important part of our design process was to identify the key attributes that best represent that commitment to our clients."

Today, WealthBar unveils new branding inspired by the company's mission: To make investing effortless, so every single Canadian can build the brightest future possible. The WealthBar team is driven by this mission and guided by a set of core principles: making investing straightforward, human, actionable, responsive, and easy. These principles, internally known as SHARE, refer back to the company's origins, when founders Chris and Tea Nicola decided to share their financial expertise with their friends.

Their inspiration has grown into a company that now manages over $100 million for thousands of Canadians through its online platform, making it one of the top players in the sector after just two years in business.

Over that time, the company's clients have saved approximately $1.3 million annually in fees when compared to mutual funds. But it's not only about low fees: a key element of the WealthBar experience that separates it from other "robo-advisors" is a human one. Every WealthBar investor gets the benefit of a dedicated financial advisor who helps you every step of the way.

"Being able to easily invest online is pretty incredible by itself, however smart investors are looking for much more than just a slick web site," says WealthBar co-founder and CTO Chris Nicola. "Time and again, customers tell us WealthBar's level of service, its ease of use, and its human touch exceeds their expectations. But they only tell us that after they get to know us. We decided to showcase what our customers find exceptional about WealthBar."

To see WealthBar's new look and direction for yourself, please visit us at www.wealthbar.com.

About WealthBar:

WealthBar is one of Canada's first fully online teams of financial advisors and investment managers. We help Canadians build their brightest future possible through easy, low cost investing. Combining innovative technology with real financial advisors, WealthBar brings private wealth management expertise to investors whether they have $5,000 or $5,000,000. This gives each and every client a dedicated financial advisor, diversified portfolios, insurance and financial advice for a substantially greater value than most traditional advisors.

Co-founder Chris Nicola is available to speak about the new WealthBar branding, and its $100 million milestone.