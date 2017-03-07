MEF17 Networking Event Launches With More Than 30 Initial Service Provider & Technology Vendor Sponsors

AT&T, Comcast Business, PCCW Global, and Verizon Return As Platinum Sponsors

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - MEF, the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated Third Network services, is pleased to announce the first group of sponsors for the MEF17 (www.MEF17.com) global networking event to be held 13-16 November 2017 at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida. With a target audience of 1,000+ attendees from 275+ companies and 35+ countries, MEF17 is the world's premier networking opportunity for communications executives and other senior professionals focused on advancing Third Network connectivity and cloud services for the digital economy and the hyper-connected world.

"We are delighted by the widespread support that MEF17 has received from industry innovators who are committed to accelerating the transition to a new generation of on-demand services that ultimately can be orchestrated across a worldwide ecosystem of connected networks," said Kevin Vachon, COO of MEF. "MEF17 will bring together all of the key players enabling the development and delivery of these services over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, NFV, and CE 2.0."

MEF17's initial sponsor list of more than 30 companies includes leading global, national, and regional service providers, technology solutions providers, software services and network consulting firms, and testing companies. One-third of MEF17's current sponsors are service providers.

Platinum Sponsors: AT&T, Comcast Business, PCCW Global, and Verizon.

Gold Sponsors: Sparkle, Ciena, Fujitsu, Infovista, and RAD.

Silver Sponsors: C&W Networks, Epsilon, PLDT, Zayo, Accedian, ADVA Optical Networking, Canoga Perkins, CENX, ECI, Iometrix, and Spirent.

Bronze Sponsors: Amartus, CDG, Champion ONE, Datavision, Net2Edge, Niagara Networks, Omnitron Systems, and Telco Systems.

LSO Hackathon Sponsor: Local Backhaul Networks.

Activity Sponsor: Fibrenoire.

MEF17 also will be supported by dozens of media, industry research firms, and standards and open source organizations. Initial participating analyst firms include: Frost & Sullivan, Ovum, and Vertical Systems Group. Media partners include Converge! Network Digest, Telecom Review, Third Network News, and others to be announced.

About MEF17

MEF17 is focused on advancing Third Network connectivity and cloud services for the digital economy and the hyper-connected world. The event is on pace to be bigger and better than last year's popular MEF16 event, with a target of 1,000+ attendees from 275+ companies, 275+ service & technology executives, 120+ expert speakers, 120+ sponsors & event partners, 16+ Proof of Concept demonstrations, and more.

MEF's global networking events have developed a reputation for uniquely empowering industry stakeholders with high-quality program content, extraordinary peer-to-peer networking opportunities, and live demonstrations of cutting-edge services and technologies.

MEF17's program will build upon popular elements of last year's event while introducing several new activities. Elements include: world-class Plenaries, Sessions, and MEF Workshops; the 4th Proof of Concept Showcase; a vibrant Networking Hall; the 6th LSO Hackathon; an enhanced Global Media Hub; UNITE Partner participation; and the new MEF Awards Party, Technology Executive Forum, and Training & Certification Workshop.

Sign up now to take advantage of the Early Bird Savings of 10% on Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsor packages and additional sponsorship options. For sponsorship information, please contact Alysia Bennett at Alysia@MEF.net.

For more event information, visit MEF17.com.

About MEF

MEF is the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated Third Network services for the digital economy and the hyper-connected world. The Third Network concept combines the agility and ubiquity of the Internet with the performance and security of CE 2.0 networks. Third Network services provide an on-demand experience with user-directed control over service capabilities and cloud connectivity. These new services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO (Lifecycle Services Orchestration), SDN, NFV, and CE 2.0 (Carrier Ethernet 2.0).

MEF leverages its global 210+ network operator and technology vendor community, builds upon the robust $80 billion Carrier Ethernet services and technology market, and provides a practical evolution to the Third Network with LSO, SDN, and NFV implementations that build upon a CE 2.0 foundation. See www.MEF.net for more information.