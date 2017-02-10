MEF17 Save The Date! Orlando, Florida USA, 13-16 November 2017

Advancing Third Network Connectivity & Cloud Services Powered by LSO, SDN, NFV & CE 2.0

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 10, 2017) - MEF (www.MEF.net), the driving force enabling agile, assured, and orchestrated Third Network services, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the MEF17 (www.MEF17.com) global networking event, 13-16 November 2017, at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida USA. With a target audience of 1,000+ attendees from 275+ companies and 35+ countries, MEF17 is the world's premier networking opportunity for executives and other senior service and technology professionals who want to keep on top of the latest innovations that are reshaping the communications landscape.

MEF17 Focus

MEF17 is focused on advancing the transition to Third Network connectivity and cloud services for the digital economy and the hyper-connected world. These emerging services provide an on-demand experience with user-directed control over service capabilities and cloud connectivity. Third Network services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration), SDN (software-defined networking), NFV (network functions virtualization), and CE 2.0 (Carrier Ethernet 2.0).

"Many leading service providers, technology vendors, open source projects, and standards organizations are working closely with MEF to accelerate the transition to the Third Network," says Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF. "We enjoyed tremendous support for last year's event from 120 sponsor and partner companies -- including 26 service providers -- along with 120 expert speakers. We will build upon this momentum for MEF17, and look forward to creating another world-class conference that will attract the best and brightest innovators dedicated to moving our industry forward."

Key Benefits of Attending: Content + Networking + Live Innovation Demonstrations

MEF's global networking events have developed a reputation for uniquely empowering industry stakeholders with high-quality program content, extraordinary peer-to-peer networking opportunities, and live demonstrations of cutting-edge services and technologies. The events consistently have ranked among the highest in the industry, with 99% of surveyed attendees rating last year's MEF16 conference as excellent, very good, or good.

MEF17 Program & Activities

MEF17 program and special activities are designed to appeal to executives and other senior experts from communication and cloud service providers; enterprises; government organizations; network technology suppliers; industry standards and open source organizations; analyst firms; the press; and others.

Key planned elements of MEF17 include:

3 1/2 Day Program

MEF Workshops

Proof of Concept Service & Technology Showcase

Networking Hall

MEF Awards Party

Executive Forum

LSO Hackathon

Global Media Hub

Onsite MEF Training & Certification

UNITE Partner Activities -- including open source projects and standards organizations

More information will be available on the MEF17 website (MEF17.com) in the coming weeks. See information on the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort here.

Super Early Bird Sponsorship Deadline - 28 February 2017

Sign up before 28 February 2017 and receive the Super Early Bird Savings of 25% on Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsor packages and 15% on additional sponsorship options. For sponsorship information, please contact Alysia Bennett at Alysia@MEF.net.

