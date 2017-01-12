MEG Energy announces proposed offering of Senior Secured Notes due 2025

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) announced today that is planning to commence, subject to market and other conditions, a private offering of US $750 million in aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Secured Notes"). The Secured Notes will initially be issued through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MEG. MEG intends to use the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to finance the redemption of all of its outstanding 6.50% Senior Notes due March 15, 2021.

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG."