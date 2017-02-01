MEG Energy holds conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2016 financial results and 2017 capital budget

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) announces that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016 on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

A conference call will be held to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2016 results and its capital plans for 2017 which initiate production growth through 2019, supported by the recently- announced financial transactions.

The call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 9, 2017. The U.S./Canada toll-free conference call number is 1 866-225-0198. The international/local conference call number is 416-340-2218. A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 noon Mountain Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on February 9, 2017 until 10:00 p.m. Mountain Time (midnight Eastern Time) on March 9, 2017. To access the recording, dial toll-free 1 800-408-3053 or local 905-694-9451 and enter the pass code 4150648.

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG."