Mega Fluid Systems' New MegaSafe Control Software Adds Fail-Safe Feature to Chemical and Slurry Dispense Tools

TUALATIN, OR--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Mega Fluid Systems, Inc., a global supplier of chemical and slurry delivery equipment to the semiconductor, LED, pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals and solar/PV industries, today announced the availability of its new MegaSafe™ control software designed to maintain global loop dispense to point-of-use chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) and cleaning tools in the event of a programmable logic controller (PLC) failure. By keeping track of tool status at shutdown, allowing for a seamless PLC swap, and conserving qualified slurry batches, MegaSafe prevents fab disruption and reduces overall manufacturing cost.

Unexpected PLC failures can stall manufacturing and complicate processes for chemical and slurry delivery systems that supply customized blends to CMP and cleaning tools. Without MegaSafe, a PLC failure will result in an immediate distribution system shutdown, requiring disposal of partially processed wafers. Additionally, a manual tool shutdown, disposal of costly chemistries, and a full cleaning cycle may be necessary before bringing the tools back online. When integrated into the hardware controls of a Mega chemical or slurry delivery system, MegaSafe returns the system operation to the step it was performing at the time of failure with "seamless transfer" to the system's operation. As a result, it shortens reboot time and reduces fab wafer damage by halted chemical flow.

"CMP tool reliability is paramount to a fab's total cost of ownership. In fact, failure of one delivery system can impact a full line of CMP tools. By providing our customers with this fail-safe solution, we are addressing a key pain point in semiconductor manufacturing," said Karey Holland, Vice President of Technology with Mega Fluid Systems. "With MegaSafe, we've achieved our goal of 99.9% tool availability."

MegaSafe was designed specifically for Mega Fluid Systems' products and is compatible with Mega Fluid System's SBD 100 Ethernet-based systems, as well as Ethernet-based system upgrades.

About Mega Fluid Systems, Inc.

