Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:

Nominee Shares Voted For Shares Withheld Albert Contardi 52,780,967 (98.68%) 706,612 (1.32%) Larry Goldberg 52,778,898 (98.68%) 708,681 (1.32%) Arni Johannson 52,761,032 (98.64%) 726,547 (1.36%) Douglas Reeson 52,804,001 (98.72%) 683,578 (1.28%) Stewart Taylor 52,719,038 (98.56%) 768,541 (1.44%)

At the meeting, shareholders also appointed MNP LLP as the company's auditor, to hold office until the next annual meeting.

Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company's profile on sedar.com.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM

Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada. Further information on Mega can be found on the company's website at www.megauranium.com.