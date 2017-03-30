Mega Uranium Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

March 30, 2017 16:47 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX:MGA) announces the results of its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. Each of the nominees listed below was elected as a director by a show of hands of the majority of shareholders. The results of the shares voted in person or by proxy in respect of the election of each director are:
At the meeting, shareholders also appointed MNP LLP as the company's auditor, to hold office until the next annual meeting.
Complete voting results of the meeting are available under the company's profile on sedar.com.
ABOUT MEGA URANIUM
Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada. Further information on Mega can be found on the company's website at www.megauranium.com.
Investor RelationsMega Uranium Ltd.Richard Patricio, Chief Executive Officer(416) 643-7630info@megauranium.comwww.megauranium.com
