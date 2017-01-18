Megadyne Medical Named Utah's Most Innovative PR & Marketing Team 2016

DRAPER, UT--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Megadyne Medical Products, The Electrosurgical Authority® and full-solution electrosurgical provider, was recently named Utah's Most Innovative PR & Marketing Team 2016 by Corporate America News magazine. According to the online publication based in New York City, this prestigious award was granted to the medical device company based on its impressive presence across media, as well as client recommendations and referrals from other agencies who have witnessed the impact of Megadyne through its various PR and marketing initiatives.

"All winners were the result of months of research and analysis from Corporate America's dedicated awards team," said Joshua Parrish, Research Executive at Corporate America News. "As a result, each and every winner was chosen on merit only, and can take great pride from the fact that they were selected for their success."

"We are honored to accept the Corporate America News award on behalf of our dedicated PR and marketing team who are committed to providing our current and future customers with helpful product educational resources and with engaging marketing materials," said Mike Hintze, VP of Marketing for Megadyne. "We also appreciate that our entire team is always willing to talk with the media and assist with articles to enhance our marketing efforts. This award is acknowledgment of a collaborative team effort."

For more information on Megadyne's complete line of electrosurgical products, please visit http://www.megadyne.com.

About MEGADYNE

Megadyne, The Electrosurgical Authority® is an end-to-end, full-solution electrosurgical equipment and accessory developer and manufacturer. From the company's beginning in 1985, its mission continues to focus on providing the medical community with high quality, cost effective products benefiting patients, surgeons, nurses, and hospitals. With over thirty years of innovation, its research and development team continues to bring to market revolutionary electrosurgical solutions to keep pace with the changing needs of healthcare professionals. Megadyne's products continue to prove their effectiveness in thousands of operating rooms throughout the world and are the driving force behind Megadyne's emergence as an innovative leader in the medical products industry.

About Corporate America News Magazine

Corp America is the leading magazine for the dealmakers, game changers and decision makers in the U.S business market, with a subscription list of over 135,000 business and professional service providers, including CEOs, partners, managers, owners, presidents, directors, litigators and mediators. For more information, please visit http://www.corporateamerica-news.com/about-us.