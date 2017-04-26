Melcor Developments Ltd. announces AGM Director Voting Results

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held on April 26, 2017. A total of 26,887,572 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 80.61% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Gordon J. Clanachan 99.53 % 0.47 % Ross A. Grieve 96.33 % 3.67 % Andrew J. Melton 96.32 % 3.68 % Kathleen M. Melton 96.06 % 3.94 % Timothy C. Melton 96.25 % 3.75 % Eric P. Newell 99.98 % 0.02 % Catherine M. Roozen 99.97 % 0.03 % Allan E. Scott 96.62 % 3.38 % Ralph B. Young 94.40 % 5.60 %

