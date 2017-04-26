Melcor REIT announces 2017 AGM Trustee voting results

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Melcor REIT (TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held on April 26, 2017. A total of 15,786,300 units were voted in person or by proxy, representing 61.27% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld Brian Hunt 99.91% 0.09% Patrick Kirby 99.92% 0.08% Donald Lowry 99.91% 0.09% Andrew Melton 99.92% 0.08% Larry Pollock 99.92% 0.08% Darin Rayburn 99.92% 0.08% Ralph Young 99.92% 0.08%

Melcor REIT also announced that first quarter results will be released on Friday, May 6, 2016 prior to market open. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) that day.

