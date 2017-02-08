Melcor REIT announces date of Q4 2016 financial results & conference call

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT) (TSX: MR.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016 on Friday, March 10 before market opens. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) on Friday, March 10.

Interested parties are invited to join management on the call.

Conference Call:

Toronto area: 416-340-2218

Toll free: 1-800-273-9672

Webcast & Replay:

The call will also be webcast (listen only) at http://www.gowebcasting.com/8367. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.78 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.