February 08, 2017 17:30 ET

Melcor REIT announces date of Q4 2016 financial results & conference call

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT) (TSX: MR.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016 on Friday, March 10 before market opens. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) on Friday, March 10.

Interested parties are invited to join management on the call.

Conference Call:
Toronto area: 416-340-2218
Toll free: 1-800-273-9672

Webcast & Replay:
The call will also be webcast (listen only) at http://www.gowebcasting.com/8367. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.78 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

    Business Contact
    Darin Rayburn
    Chief Executive Officer
    Tel: 780.423.6931
    Email contact


    Investor Relations
    Naomi Stefura
    Chief Financial Officer
    Tel: 1.855.673.6931
    Email contact

