Melcor REIT declares April, May and June distributions; announces Q1- 2017 conference call details

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.05625 per unit for the months of April, May and June 2017.

The April, May and June distributions will be payable as follows:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount April 2017 April 28, 2017 May 15, 2017 $0.05625 per unit May 2017 May 31, 2017 June 15, 2017 $0.05625 per unit June 2017 June 30, 2017 July 17, 2017 $0.05625 per unit

Melcor REIT also announced that results for the first quarter of 2017 will be released on Friday, May 5, 2017 prior to market open. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) that day.

Conference Call

Toronto area: 416-340-8527 Toll free: 1-800-355-4959

Webcast & Replay

The call will also be webcast (listen only) at http://www.gowebcasting.com/8450. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties with exposure to high growth Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.78 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.