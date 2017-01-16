Melcor REIT declares January, February and March distributions

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.05625 per unit for the months of January, February and March 2017.

The January, February and March distributions will be payable as follows:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount January 2017 January 31, 2017 February 15, 2017 $0.05625 per unit February 2017 February 28, 2017 March 15, 2017 $0.05625 per unit March 2017 March 31, 2017 April 17, 2017 $0.05625 per unit

About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open‐ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income‐generating properties with exposure to high growth Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.77 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.