Melcor REIT declares January, February and March distributions

SOURCE: Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
January 16, 2017 14:07 ET
EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.05625 per unit for the months of January, February and March 2017.
The January, February and March distributions will be payable as follows:
About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open‐ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income‐generating properties with exposure to high growth Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.77 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.
Contact Information:Business Contact Darin RayburnChief Executive OfficerTel: 780.423.6931Email contactInvestor Relations Naomi Stefura, CA Chief Financial Officer Tel: 1.855.673.6930Email contact
Contact Information:Business Contact Darin RayburnChief Executive OfficerTel: 780.423.6931Email contactInvestor Relations Naomi Stefura, CA Chief Financial Officer Tel: 1.855.673.6930Email contact
See all RSS Newsfeeds