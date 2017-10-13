Melcor REIT declares October, November and December distributions; announces Q3-2017 conference call details

SOURCE: Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
October 13, 2017 16:30 ET
EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - October 13, 2017) - Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MR.UN) today announced that the Trustees of the REIT have declared cash distributions of $0.05625 per unit for the months of October, November and December 2017.
The October, November and December distributions will be payable as follows:
Melcor REIT also announced that results for the third quarter of 2017 will be released on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 after market close. Management will host a conference call at 11:00 am ET (9:00 am MT) on Thursday, November 2, 2017.
Conference Call
Toronto area: 416-340-8527 Toll free: 1-800-355-4959
Webcast & Replay
The call will also be webcast (listen only) at http://www.gowebcasting.com/8984. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.
About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 37 properties representing approximately 2.71 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.
Investor RelationsNicole ForsytheDirector, Corporate CommunicationsTel: 1.855.673.6931Email contact
Investor RelationsNicole ForsytheDirector, Corporate CommunicationsTel: 1.855.673.6931Email contact
See all RSS Newsfeeds