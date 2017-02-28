Melia earned EUR100.7 million in 2016 (+180%) thanks to the positive performance of the hotel business, ending the year with the lowest debt ratio in its history

Consistent international growth and the strength of the resort segment benefit the company, the leader in Mediterranean resorts and in other first class destinations; Melia highlights the improvement of almost 100 basis points in profit margins before capital gains

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) -

Business performance:

Net Profit: EUR100.7m (+ 180%)

Global RevPAR: +14% (80% attributable to price improvements)

Melia.com increases sales by over 30%

Further improvement in the positioning and contribution of core assets

Successful assets' rebranding and repositioning strategy

Ebitdar and Ebitda margins' improvement

Financial management

Debt reduced by EUR226m over the year

Net debt/EBITDA ratio at historically low multiple (1.9 X)

Significant reduction in financial expenses, with savings of EUR28m compared to 2015

Cost of debt below 3.5%

Expansion strategy

The company opened 17 new hotels in 2016 and schedules 23 new openings for 2017

Among other dynamic and safe destinations in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, Asia Pacific will lead growth

The company remains committed to keeping its leadership in Spain, with 3 new hotels for 2017

Outlook for 2017

On a global level, Meliá expects to increase RevPAR by a medium to high single digit

Results remain robust in resorts and in hotels in cities popular with tourists (bleisure)

The reopening of important hotels after renovation and/or re-branding, such as Paradisus Los Cabos or ME Cancun among others, will increase their contribution to revenues and brand value

Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Meliá Hotels International: "The 2016 results once again show a strong performance from the hotel business as a result of a positive international travel environment, especially in resorts, and our successful strategy over recent years, laying the groundwork for more profitable and qualitative growth in the coming years. Together with a significantly healthier balance sheet, and a business model increasingly based on international growth and management agreements, all of this places us in an unbeatable position to face the significant geopolitical, economic, social and technological challenges that affect the industry on a global level."

Meliá Hotels International earned profits of EUR100.7 million in 2016, an improvement of 180% over the previous year, and remarkable considering that hardly any capital gains from asset rotation were generated over the year. Excluding the effect of capital gains, company EBITDA improved by 14%, and revenues reached EUR1,798.4 million (+7%). Total revenues including managed hotels and asset sales reached EUR2,882.4Mn.

The improvement in EBITDA margins of almost 100 basis points is also very positive, even more so as it has been achieved while still meeting the growth and repositioning objectives which are fundamental to company strategy. Financial results also saw 49% improvement, attributable both to consistent reductions of company debt (down by EUR226 million since December 2015) and a reduction in the average interest rate of 90 basis points, leading to financial savings of over EUR28 million.

RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room), the figure that best indicates the evolution of the hotel business, achieved levels above those of the peak of the previous cycle in 2007 in all regions, even though there still remains room for significant improvement over the coming years. The spectacular performance of the hotel business demonstrates that it is supported by a consistent strategy in which Meliá believes the key factors are:

Digital transformation: melia.com has become a key sales channel for improving results, growing by 30% in 2016 to reach EUR430 million in sales. The new MeliaPro online channel for professional clients (B2B) also registered spectacular growth of 71%, and the company also highlights the growing contribution of the MeliaRewards loyalty program, with 44% more members, 58% more stays, and 43% more revenues compared to 2015. In general, Meliá remains highly committed to digitalization and continues to generate consistent improvements in the tools and applications used by the company.

Revenues culture: in connection with the above, Revenue Management strategy combined with intense investments in hotel renovation and repositioning has allowed an improvement in prices, responsible for 80% of the improvement in global RevPAR. As a result, Meliá has led the international hotel industry in RevPAR growth, with 27 consecutive quarters of increases and an average annual growth rate of 9.75% ever since the second quarter of 2010.

Selective and qualitative international growth: along with more than 30 new hotels signed up over the year, Meliá also opened 17 new hotels in 10 countries. In 2017, this figure will rise to 23 new hotels in at least 15 countries. The expansion strategy prioritises the safest and most dynamic resort destinations, together with cities with a large "bleisure" component (attractive to both business and leisure travelers).

Powerful, differentiated brands: as a hospitality company, Meliá faces the major challenges in the industry such as the proliferation of disruptive business models like vacation rental with the support of a portfolio of powerful and well-positioned brands, and remains committed to better brands, better quality, and better service. In 2016, the company has carried out an exhaustive analysis and repositioning of its brand architecture and service culture, generating greater visibility and definition of the experience they provide to guests.

The Meliá Hotels International Real Estate strategy pursues a dual objective. Firstly, to enhance company assets through asset rotation by taking advantage of the evolution of the real estate cycle, and secondly to strengthen its Joint Venture model as a vehicle for growth both through the transformation of assets in need of significant investment as well as through the addition of new hotels. In 2016 the company only sold the Sol Parque San Antonio hotel, which, together with other minor disposals, generated revenues of EUR18 million compared to the EUR70 million euros raised in 2015 from several important transactions. In 2017, Meliá expects to make some disposals to contribute to strengthening its role as a hotel management company as well as increase the quality of the portfolio and the fit of hotels with their brands.

The Circle, reinventing the vacation club

For the Meliá Hotels International Vacation Club, up to now known as Club Meliá, 2016 was a year of transition and transformation as the company's Strategic Plan required its reorganization, integrating management and operations functions, and the optimization and standardization of sales processes through digital channels. The transformation also aims to maximize the efficiency of the Club's assets, aligning them with the asset rotation strategy, improving inventory management, and concentrating inventory and sales efforts in destinations such as Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The result is a new concept called "The Circle" to replace the previous Club Meliá which has already begun to transfer existing customers. In addition to a strong link to the MeliaRewards loyalty program, The Circle also offers members more flexibility and greater variety, as well as focusing far more on the exclusivity of the experience offered to members. In December, a first stage of the new program was launched in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, where the construction of a new 432-unit luxury resort has begun in which The Circle members will have priority.

Improved results in all regions

In the Americas, RevPAR increased by 3.8%, confirming the positive performance seen in the third and fourth quarters, showing a notable improvement in prices even as pressure on occupancy remained. This is due in large measure to the contribution of the Innside New York Nomad, which has become the hotel with the highest average annual rate in spite of opening only recently.

With respect to 2017, performance is expected to be somewhat weaker in the Dominican Republic and more positive in Mexico, benefiting from the re-opening of the ME Cancun in March after a thorough renovation and the recent re-opening of the Paradisus Los Cabos after an extensive renovation and rebranding, which will increase the contribution of these two important company-owned resorts.

The EMEA region had a very strong performance in 2016, with an increase in RevPAR in the region of 12.4% thanks to the extraordinary performance of hotels in Spain and Germany and to the slow but consistent recovery of markets such as the United Kingdom and France in the fourth quarter. Italy (where Milan continued to struggle with the comparison with the previous year in which it hosted the Universal Exhibition) and the Middle East, however, didn't improve, compared to 2015.

Spain reported a satisfactory performance both in city hotels -- with significant growth in hotels such as Gran Meliá Colón in Seville and Meliá Barcelona Sky -- and in resort hotels, once again thanks to the ME Ibiza and the Gran Meliá Palacio de Isora, one of the best resort hotels in Europe. The performance of the Gran Meliá Palacio de los Duques in Madrid in the few months since its opening has confirmed its vocation to become one of the "top" hotels in Madrid.

The region is expected to see positive evolution in general in 2017 that will translate into a high single-digit growth in RevPAR, with a positive year for Germany and a change in trend in France and the UK, where RevPAR will increase in the first quarter by double digits, and a good year in Spain, especially for luxury hotels.

All of the destinations in the Mediterranean region, where RevPAR grew by a notable 42.8%, reported an improvement in results compared to 2016, highlighting the considerable increases in prices in line with the investments in hotel improvements and repositioning and the work done on the company's brands. The season was also significantly longer, with a more positive performance from resorts in October, thanks to the strategy of renovation and repositioning not only hotels, but also tourist destinations and mature tourist areas.

Within the region, the performance of the Canary Islands, especially Tenerife, and Balearic Islands -this latter more focused on the summer months- thanks to the remarkable evolution of repositioned and rebranded hotels such as the Sol Katmandú Park & Resort in Magaluf, Mallorca, the Sol House mixed by Ibiza Rocks in Ibiza and Mallorca, or the new Sol Beach House resorts in Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, with an attractive concept designed for adults only. Finally, Cape Verde also recorded an exceptional performance, doubling its results with an additional production of EUR27 million.

In 2017, it will be key for the region to continue to improve rates and to continue the repositioning process in mature destinations such as Magaluf (Mallorca), having managed not only to change the image and quality of the hotels, but also the customer value proposition and segmentation, and to extend the season's duration. Currently the Company is working to extrapolate this strategy to other destinations where it has an important presence, such as Torremolinos in Malaga, among others, with the valuable collaboration of the municipality of Torremolinos. On a different note, Brexit has not yet caused a significant drop in sales through British Tour Operators.

The performance in Spain (city hotels) was generally positive, especially in the summer, with RevPAR improving by 9.4%. Highlights in the eastern Spain region included hotels in Catalonia, Valencia and the Balearic Islands, especially due to the behaviour of the MICE segment and company specialization in the "bleisure" segment, in which its experience in resort hotels allows it to maximize the experience and profitability of hotels in cities that have an important leisure component. In central Spain, Madrid reported notable improvements over 2015, while in southern Spain the hotels in Granada (after the renovation of the Meliá Granada), Seville and Malaga stood out. Hotels in Bilbao, Galicia and Zaragoza also recorded excellent results.

The region expects a good 2017 in Madrid in the MICE segment, as well as further improvements in hotels in Palma de Mallorca, with the addition of the new Palau de Congressos (Convention Centre) in Palma and its adjacent hotel, the Meliá Palma Bay. Barcelona expects to see a recovery in the MICE segment with the biannual celebration of the Mobile World Congress, and in the south of the country expectations are positive for the Easter break in April and for the ski hotels.

In Cuba, Meliá results continue to improve thanks to a 10.3% improvement in RevPAR largely attributable to improved rates (+17.1%), especially in Santiago de Cuba and Havana. The desired start of the normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States allowed the arrival from the 4th quarter 2016 onwards of 14 non-stop daily flights to Havana and new non-stop connections to Varadero, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Santa Clara and Camagüey, leading to an increase of 176% in North American travelers to 284,000. The country also met its annual goal of 4 million visitors and, unless there are significant changes, has a positive outlook for 2017

In Brazil, the complex political and economic situation once again had a negative impact on hotel results. As almost all of the hotels are based in cities, they were particularly affected by the slowdown in corporate travel, which also triggered a price war in the hotel industry. On the positive side there is an improvement in inflation and the evolution of emerging markets. Meliá anticipates an improvement in rates and the contribution of a new hotel in Rio, the recently opened Gran Meliá Nacional Rio with 413 rooms

In Asia Pacific, the company is very proud of results, both in terms of the slight growth in RevPAR and the 25% improvement in figures for hotels under management, all achieved in spite of the major effort in expansion and the renovation of a large number of rooms which limited the increases in the contribution of affected properties. Meliá emphasizes the importance of its presence in the fastest-growing market both in the inbound business (travelers to APAC) and outbound travel from Asian countries to the rest of the world, and has reinforced its corporate offices in Shanghai and in Jakarta. The growth expected by the company -- with 14 hotels in operation and 21 new hotels currently in the opening pipeline -- will provide consistent growth in profitability and return on investment in the region.

About Meliá Hotels International

Founded in 1956 in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Meliá Hotels International is one of the largest hotel companies worldwide as well as the absolute leader within the Spanish market, with more than 370 hotels (current portfolio and pipeline) throughout more than 40 countries and 4 continents, operated under the brands: Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Innside by Meliá, Sol by Meliá and TRYP by Wyndham. The strategic focus on international growth has allowed Meliá Hotels International to be the first Spanish hotel company with presence in key markets such as China, the Arabian Gulf or the US, as well as maintaining its leadership in traditional markets such as Europe, Latin America or the Caribbean. Its high degree of globalization, a diversified business model, the consistent growth plan supported by strategic alliances with major investors and its commitment to responsible tourism are the major strengths of Meliá Hotels International, being the Spanish Hotel leader in Corporate Reputation (Merco Ranking) and one of the most attractive to work worldwide. Meliá Hotels International is included in the IBEX 35 Spanish stock market index. Follow Meliá Hotels International on Twitter @MeliaHotelsInt and Facebook meliahotelsinternational. www.melia.com.