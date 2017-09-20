Melissa Asserts Better Data Equals a Great Customer Experience

Consumer Data Enhancements Personalize Online Shopping in Real-Time; Global Intelligence Solutions Demonstrated at Shop.org

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today asserted that a great online customer experience is fueled by seamless data quality operations. By integrating a spectrum of consumer data enhancements in real-time, etailers can create personalized experiences that shoppers love, for example, simplifying completion of online forms, ensuring correct delivery to verified addresses, and providing options for estimated shipping costs and timelines. Melissa will be demonstrating its full spectrum of ecommerce data quality solutions at the National Retail Federation's Shop.org, Booth #1235, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, September 25-27, 2017.

Melissa's suite of global intelligence solutions features real-time tools optimized for etailers, including operations such as identity verification. With the rise of m-commerce and card-not-present transactions, this capability is essential in presenting a quick and seamless experience for customers while also protecting against fraud. With global address verification, etailers can clean, verify, and standardize addresses in 240+ countries. This eliminates the cost of returned goods and assures only verified data enters the system. Address autocompletion and predictive shipping calculators streamline and accelerate the shopping experience, decreasing cart abandonment and increasing conversions. Tools for customer profiling as well as email, mobile, and social media appends can also be integrated, enabling etailers to continue the conversation with shoppers via their preferred channel.

"As etailers compete to delight their customers, a data-driven strategy creates an advantage -- improving service while making the customer feel personally valued," said Greg Brown, Vice President, Marketing, Melissa. "In addition to increased customer satisfaction and potential for growth in customer relationships, etailers also win long-term operational efficiencies based on fraud prevention and reduced shipping errors."

Melissa's global intelligence solutions for ecommerce are available as software, on-premise and Web APIs, and integrations for third-party platforms such as Magento®, Decimal™, and Shopware®. Click here for more insight on Melissa's ecommerce data quality tools and services, or to access a free trial. To connect with members of Melissa's ecommerce data quality team outside the Shop.org event, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).