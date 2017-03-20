Melissa Data Rebrands as Melissa, Increasing Focus on Global Intelligence

Flagship Personator Platform Drives Global Identity Verification, Fraud Prevention, Risk Management, and Know Your Customer Initiatives

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Melissa Data, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced its company rebrand as Melissa. The move reflects the firm's increased focus on enabling global business intelligence, including new identity verification services and industry-specific solutions to support Know Your Customer initiatives, risk management, and compliance. Melissa's slate of global intelligence solutions features robust customer data management and data integration platforms, making trusted data available across the enterprise and fueling all customer interactions to their highest value.

"We have been known as 'your partner in global data quality' for more than three decades, and have steadily broadened our solutions to drive better overall business intelligence from every point in the data chain," said Ray Melissa, CEO of Melissa. "It's an evolution that has seen our technologies simultaneously become more diverse and integrated into enterprise operations. Today we are empowering organizations worldwide to increase the value of each customer relationship through global intelligence -- helping them gain a data-driven competitive advantage."

Melissa's tools and services are powered by authoritative multisourced data, helping customers streamline operations and improve business decisions. Personator, Melissa's flagship global intelligence product, leverages a database of billions of records to ensure accurate data is captured for business processes such as timely fulfilment and fraud prevention; the platform also enriches customer data to provide a better snapshot of who they are and how to serve them effectively.

As a unique, all-in-one cloud verification and enrichment solution, Personator is available in both U.S. and World Editions and easily integrates into applications, shopping carts, and forms. Businesses facilitate smooth and rapid online interactions, more easily managing risk while meeting customer demands for convenience, speed, and simplicity. Because Personator is tailorable to meet specific customer sign-up processes and risk management requirements, it seamlessly ensures an excellent customer experience while guarding against fraud and money laundering. This provides enterprises worldwide with a significant opportunity to retire costly legacy compliance and Know Your Customer (KYC) systems; advantages include reducing headcount for manual review of customer data and protecting company reputation with both regulators and the general public.

Melissa's global intelligence tools and services are also featured in the company's newest catalog, available here. To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in customer intelligence tools and services with a global perspective. The company's global intelligence solutions help organizations capture, verify, and maintain international customer contact data at the point of entry, ensuring accurate, enterprise-wide customer information. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data validation software and services to help drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).