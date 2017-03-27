Melissa Demonstrates Global Intelligence Tools and Services

Smart Data Summit, COLLABORATE, and Enterprise Data World Showcase Flagship Platform for Making Trusted Data Available Across the Enterprise

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Melissa (formerly Melissa Data), a leading provider of global data quality and identity verification solutions, will soon be demonstrating new global intelligence services at key trade shows in the U.S. and Middle East. For more than three decades, the company has empowered data professionals to create data that users can trust -- offering comprehensive solutions that profile, standardize, verify, match, and enrich vast amounts of global contact data easily and efficiently in all types of infrastructure environments. Melissa's integration with Pentaho's Big Data Integration and Analytics platform helps leverage the power of Hadoop to transform rapidly expanding data volumes that feed MDM systems, while the company's full spectrum data quality tools support SQL Server®, Oracle®, Talend, and many other platforms.

By enabling data that is accurate, complete, relevant, and actionable across the entire enterprise, Melissa helps fuel the advanced analytics that drive business decisions quickly, flexibly, and at lower cost than has been possible before. The company also offers broad support, training, and professional services to ensure customer success. For insight on how to gain a competitive advantage through data-driven operations, join Melissa at any of these big data and analytics events:

Smart Data Summit, April 3-4, 2017, at Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort and Spa in Dubai, UAE.



Booth 1300 at COLLABORATE '17, April 2-6, 2017, at the Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.



Booth 207 at Enterprise Data World, April 2-7, 2017, at the Omni Atlanta Hotel, Atlanta. Use the coupon code MELISSADATA* when registering for Enterprise Data World to take advantage of one of two discounted registration offers.

Personator is Melissa's flagship global intelligence product, an all-in-one cloud verification and enrichment platform available in both U.S. and World Editions. Personator leverages a database of billions of records to ensure accurate data is captured for business processes such as timely fulfilment and fraud prevention. The platform easily integrates into applications, shopping carts, and forms, fueling customer interactions based on real-time global intelligence. For example, Melissa's solutions can verify an individual's driver's license or voter identification card, and confirm that someone is included on a Politically Exposed Person watchlist.

Personator's flexibility also offers a key data management advantage. It can be tailored to meet specific customer sign-up processes and risk management requirements, seamlessly ensuring an excellent customer experience while guarding against fraud and money laundering. This creates a valuable opportunity for enterprises worldwide to retire costly legacy compliance and Know Your Customer (KYC) systems. With trusted data available across the enterprise, manual review of customer data is reduced, better protecting company requirements as defined by both regulators and the general public.

Melissa's global intelligence tools and services are also featured in the company's newest catalog, available here. To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team outside of our upcoming industry events, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

