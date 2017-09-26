Melissa Extends Comprehensive Location Intelligence Toolset with Natural Hazard Data

Partnership with HazardHub Complements Broad Spectrum Data Enhancements for Commercial and Residential Properties

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced the addition of geographic risk data to its comprehensive location intelligence tools and services. Through partnership with HazardHub, a leading provider of geographic risk datasets for U.S. properties, natural hazard data such as wind, fire, water, or earthquake risk can be associated with specific properties to enable a greater level of risk awareness and location intelligence. Coupled with Melissa's property and mortgage data enhancements, users have an end-to-end property intelligence solution that uniquely provides enriched property data supported by precise risk scores.

Melissa's location intelligence toolset includes capabilities such as address verification, geocoding and reverse geocoding, IP location, and U.S. property data enhancements on over 140 million U.S. properties including parcel and building information, calculated value, homeowner and mortgage information, sales history, and more. Based on multisourced datasets, users have real-time access to as many as 165 different metrics on individual residential or commercial properties. Hazard data scores are based on information from sources such as FEMA, NOAA, and state and local governments, and include risk of flooding, wildfire, lightning strikes, straight-line winds, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, and more.

"By partnering with HazardHub, we're creating a single platform for accessing detailed, real-time property data. This enables a well-rounded view of risk, blending with other data quality options like address verification and geocoding without having to establish multiple contracts or vendor relationships," said Bud Walker, Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Strategy, Melissa. "Data pulls can be scheduled or happen on the fly, providing a convenient way to reveal property-specific risks that improve safety, reduce insurance costs, and help drive smarter property decisions."

"Knowing whether or not homes are in a flood, tsunami, fire, or earthquake zone can help businesses develop a detailed plan for customers they should reach, as well as how they can best serve them. It's a natural fit to work with Melissa in enabling this high-value property intelligence -- the scope of their data enrichment capabilities and long-held focus on the customer aligns nicely with our own perspective," said Bob Frady, CEO, HazardHub.

Melissa's property intelligence solution also includes Master Address Table (MAT) technology, offering accurate and detailed information on 190+ million U.S. and Canadian addresses. In addition to verified address elements, MAT provides geographic information (latitude-longitude, census tract/block number, county name, and FIPS) which is ideal for analytics, mapping, and logistics applications. MAT is unique in its ability to provide all the valid addresses within a given area, no matter how the address changes or if new addresses become available; this is ideal for first responders, allowing them to quickly identify an address and accelerate services. MAT also helps users optimize route planning, resource allocation, analytics, utilities management (water/gas/waste), and risk assessment.

Melissa's property intelligence tools and services are available as software, on-premises and Web APIs, integrations for numerous third-party platforms, and batch service processing. Click here for more background on Melissa's location intelligence tools or to access a free trial. To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team or to learn how to mitigate risk hazards through improved property intelligence, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

About HazardHub

Air. Fire. Water. Earth. HazardHub is the only third-generation provider of property-level hazard risk databases spanning the most dangerous perils in the continental United States. HazardHub translates huge amounts of geospatial digital data into easy to understand answers, providing easy to comprehend risk scorecards that are used to make real world decisions. Our team of scientists provide comprehensive, and innovative, national coverage for risks that destroy and damage property.