Melissa Introduces MAILERS Online

Flexible Software-as-a-Service Model Disrupts Standard Mailing Software Practices with Upfront Pricing Per Job and No Lengthy Contracts

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced MAILERS Online, its cloud-based, end-to-end mailing solution designed to prepare USPS-compliant direct mail with minimal effort. Its flexible software-as-a-service (SaaS) model is unique to the industry, equipping high volume mailers with a full-featured mailing platform with upfront pricing per job and no annual contract.

MAILERS Online preps user files, then offers a Pre-Purchase Report of each job and its parameters, including the final cost; mailers pay only for what they need, a sharp contrast to existing industry solutions that require annual commitments and minimum pricing. All essential postal certifications are integrated, empowering mailers to receive bulk discounts and minimize undeliverable-as-addressed (UAA) mail and its corresponding costs and processing requirements. Users also have one-click access to hundreds of targeted, downloadable mailing lists, as well as additional data enhancement tools such email and phone append to add value to their customer data. Job templates can be saved for future use, ensuring long-term value in simplifying high volume direct mail operations.

"High volume mailers now have a one-stop mailing solution that increases mail deliverability, navigates complex postal regulations with ease, and ensures the lowest postage rates," said Peter Handfield, Melissa Product Manager. "All the complexity is hidden on the back-end, including industry-certified operations and automatic product updates. The system is fast and simple, streamlining mail processes and costs in a seamless, highly accessible cloud solution."

MAILERS Online features integrated NCOALink® processing so mailers can match their mailing lists against the full USPS NCOALink dataset of approximately 160 million records; this includes all permanent change-of-address records filed with the USPS over the last 48 months. The solution also features a CASS™ certified cleansing engine to standardize, correct, and verify address data, as well as PAVE™ Gold certified postal presorting for the broadest range of discounted postage. With Full Service Intelligent Mail® + Mail.dat support, mailings are optimized to qualify for letter and flat-sized presort and automation rates. Tracking can be added optionally, with Intelligent Mail barcodes.

To try Melissa's MAILERS Online, click here to upload files and select services. To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

