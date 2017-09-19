Melissa Offers Active Data Quality Deployment Strategies at Microsoft Ignite

Defining the Data Quality Edge Drives Build vs Buy Decisions; Consultative Strategies and Tools Demonstrated

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today offered insight on active data quality deployment strategies for developers and DBAs in the Microsoft® environment looking for an answer to the age old paradigm -- buy vs. build. Tapping more than three decades of data quality expertise, Melissa offers a consultative approach to help companies identify the relationship between rules-based and active data quality, dubbed the data quality edge. This critical zone illustrates how data quality is best addressed by in-house solutions, off-the-shelf tools, or a hybrid approach. Melissa will be demonstrating its Microsoft data quality tools and strategies at Microsoft Ignite, Booth #2261, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, September 25-29, 2017.

For rules-based data quality, internal subject matter expertise is necessary and designed. With active data quality, however, different domain expertise and resources are often required because data outside the organization is complex and constantly changing. This data is indeed in flux; an essential factor in understanding the role played by active data quality in a comprehensive enterprise data strategy:

25% of marketing data goes stale over a year

40 million Americans (1 in 6) move annually

30% of subscribers change their email address every year

37 million phone numbers are recycled every year

"Maintaining high quality data is essential for operational efficiency, meaningful analytics, and productive, long-term customer relationships. Getting active is essential to these efforts, as dealing with multiple sources of data increases complexity and adds to the constant challenge of stale data -- latent in an enterprise's master data systems and growing at a rapid rate," said Bud Walker, Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Strategy, Melissa.

Melissa's tools enable active data quality, powered by multi-sourced, constantly updated reference datasets, to cleanse, standardize, and enrich data in real-time. Users can take advantage of a full spectrum of data quality add-ons for Dynamics™ CRM including global address, name, phone, and email verification, ID verification, move updating, and firmographic enrichment. By tapping into consistently updated reference data coupled with deep domain expertise, firms maximize performance at the data quality edge, where passive internal data meets data on the move.

For example, internal data may be comparatively passive, well-managed by rules without suffering the many unforeseen changes that befall active data. Rules-based data may be best handled with a build approach; data existing within internal domains can easily be tracked and monitored, with any variations identified and repaired, based on internal data rules. In contrast, active data quality manages information that has a relationship with the "real world" of ever-changing circumstances. Customer or prospect addresses, phone numbers, emails, names, companies, nationalities, and job titles change constantly -- as people marry, divorce, retire, move, open and close businesses, or pass away. These are things that typically are outside of the control, or even knowledge, of an organization, often warranting a buy approach that utilizes an off-the-shelf solution that drops directly into the Dynamics CRM platform.

Melissa works closely with the range of Microsoft technologies, including .NET™, SQL Server® Integration Services, Dynamics CRM, and Excel®. Click here to access a free trial or learn more about data quality tools for address, email, and phone verification, record consolidation, data profiling, and data enrichment. To connect with members of Melissa's data quality team outside the Microsoft Ignite event, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

