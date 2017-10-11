Melissa Powers Trusted Banking Relationships with Comprehensive KYC Tools and Services

360 Degree Customer View Prevents Fraud and Drives Anti-Money Laundering Initiatives; Global Intelligence Solutions Featured at #Money2020

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Melissa, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced that its comprehensive global intelligence solutions power trusted banking relationships, enabling a 360 degree view of the customer in real-time. Melissa's broad range of data verifications and enhancements integrate seamlessly into banking operations, improving the customer experience while protecting corporate assets. Bankers can decide instantly whether to accept new customers, detect application fraud in any customer channel, and capture verified and standardized customer data -- every time. These tools and services are essential to achieving entity resolution and compliance in areas of Anti Money Laundering (AML), Fraud Prevention, Politically Exposed Persons, and with Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) regulations, and will be featured at Money 20/20, booth 353, at The Venetian in Las Vegas, October 22-25, 2017. ​

"Financial institutions face an increasing challenge in managing risk while meeting customer demands for convenience, speed, and simplicity. Adding real-time data quality creates smart, simple KYC processes that are essential to customer satisfaction, effectively maintain compliance, and reveal deeper insight into the nature of banking relationships," said Bud Walker, vice president, enterprise sales and strategy Melissa.

Click here to confirm an onsite technology briefing, or visit the booth during regular show hours. Melissa's experts will be available throughout the conference, demonstrating how global intelligence tools can enable bankers to retire costly legacy compliance and KYC systems, reduce headcount for manual review, and avoid reputational risk with regulators and the general public. Visitors will gain insight on gaining new efficiencies, reducing costs, and guarding against fraud and money laundering activities, while maintaining an excellent user experience in operations such as on-boarding and customer service. This includes processes such as building flexible, automated credit-checking and anti-fraud workflows that integrate name and address verification; age and national ID verification; address correction, standardization, and formatting; and full contact data validation.

Melissa's global intelligence tools and services for identity resolution, Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering initiatives are also featured in its newest catalog, available here. To connect with members of Melissa's global intelligence team outside of our upcoming industry events, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

