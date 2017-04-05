Meller Calcium Fluoride Optics are Manufactured to Specification

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a line of Calcium fluoride (CaF 2 ) optics that operate from the UV to IR for use in spectroscopy, laser, and front surface protection applications.

Meller CaF 2 Optics are manufactured to OEM specification as plano-convex, plano-concave, and meniscus lenses; as plane, wedged, and tapered windows; and as prisms in a wide variety of configurations. Featuring a highly polished surface for long life, CaF 2 optics operate over a 0.2 to 9 microns range with 90-95% transmission uncoated.

Offered in 1/4" to 5" dia. sizes, Meller CaF 2 Optics can be supplied as windows, lenses, and prisms for a wide variety of applications including spectroscopic windows because of its high transmittance from 150 nm to 9,000 nm. Its low absorption rate and high damage threshold make it effective for detectors, sensors, and laser optics.

Meller CaF 2 Optics are priced according to configuration and quantity. Literature and price quotations are available upon request.

About Meller Optics, Inc.

Founded in 1921, Meller Optics has been providing high quality optics to defense, medical, laser, and industrial markets for 90 years now. Specializing in the grinding and polishing of hard, durable materials such as sapphire and ruby, the company has also developed high-speed, low-cost finishing processes for a variety of optical materials such as laser glasses, fused silica, zinc selenide, germanium, silicon, fluorides, and ceramic materials. Configurations include windows, substrates, lenses, domes, and prisms. Meller Optics is ISO 9001:2008 certified and in addition to providing standard, off-the-shelf products, they custom fabricate components that meet exacting specifications from delicate, difficult to work with optical materials. They also supply quality Microlux Alumina polishing abrasives and Gugolz optical polishing pitch.