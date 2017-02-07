Meller Sapphire Windows Meet Harsh Subsea Requirements

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated sapphire windows that can withstand extreme pressures and the rigors of harsh subsea applications while providing optimum visibility.

Meller Sapphire Windows are ideal for subsea UAV applications requiring a clear, hard optical material that can withstand high pressures to 10,000 psi and resist salt water, chemicals and fast moving particles. Featuring Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond, they can be manufactured to specification in a wide range of sizes with varying thicknesses, mounting profiles, steps, and edge treatments to assure a reliable fit and seal.

Fabricated with flatness held to 0.5 fringes of HeNe and parallelism from 20 to 2 arc/secs., Meller Sapphire Windows can be made in sizes from 1/4" to 10" dia. and 1/2 mm to 1" thick, depending upon configuration and can include A/R coatings. Other sapphire optics include domes and lenses with focal lengths from 3/4" to 1,000 mm or greater and surface finishes from 60-40 to 40-20 scratch-dig, depending upon size and configuration.

Meller Sapphire Windows are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity. Literature and price quotations are available upon request.

About Meller Optics, Inc.

Founded in 1921, Meller Optics has been providing high quality optics to defense, medical, laser, and industrial markets for 90 years now. Specializing in the grinding and polishing of hard, durable materials such as sapphire and ruby, the company has also developed high-speed, low-cost finishing processes for a variety of optical materials such as laser glasses, fused silica, zinc selenide, germanium, silicon, fluorides, and ceramic materials. Configurations include windows, substrates, lenses, domes, and prisms.

Meller Optics is ISO 9001:2008 certified and in addition to providing standard, off-the-shelf products, they custom fabricate components that meet exacting specifications from delicate, difficult to work with optical materials. They also supply quality Microlux Alumina polishing abrasives and Gugolz optical polishing pitch.