Meltwater launches critical insight, real-time business update tool: Executive Alerts

Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence solutions, is launching a bespoke tool created specifically for the executive called 'Executive Alerts.' The service provides users with the most critical insights about their company, competitors and industry, sent directly to their smart device, enabling top-level decision making in an instant.

Executive Alerts uses leading machine learning technology to detect anomalies across various data types which might present an opportunity or a threat to your brand. These data types range from link-based media, social media and advertising spend, as well as search engine marketing. The service provides senior business leaders with 5-10 key alerts that are delivered each day with a brief summary of the salient points.

Other features of Executive Alerts, include:

Layers of Smart Insight: Instantly understand the momentum, context and impact behind each alert

Instantly understand the momentum, context and impact behind each alert Real Time and on the Go: Your virtual assistant pushes only the most important insights directly to email, text, Slack, and more

Your virtual assistant pushes only the most important insights directly to email, text, Slack, and more On-Demand Reports: Pull reports with one click, summarising top influencers and trends related to your brand and industry

Pull reports with one click, summarising top influencers and trends related to your brand and industry No Login required

Zubair Timol, Director of Strategy EMEA, Meltwater, comments: "Senior executives across all functions and sectors need accurate, real-time data from outside of their company to make sound decisions, and Executive Alerts empowers them to do just that. With billions of conversations taking place online every day, it's previously been impossible to keep up with what's being said about your brand and the industry it operates in, but that changes now."

About Meltwater

Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insights from the outside. More than 25,000 companies use the Meltwater media intelligence platform to stay on top of billions of online conversations, extract relevant insights, and use them to strategically manage their brand and stay ahead of their competition. With over 50 offices on six continents, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on local expertise. Meltwater also operates the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a nonprofit organization devoted to nurturing future generations of entrepreneurs.

