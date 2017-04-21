State-of-the-Art Facility to be Staffed with Five Superb Physicians

TARRYTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), with 180+ board certified specialists and sub-specialists practicing in over 40 locations across New York and New Jersey, believes in Long Island. And it believes the patients who reside in this important part of New York deserve the finest ear, nose, throat, allergy and audiology care possible.

That's why ENTA today announced the opening of its newest state-of-the-art clinical location, in Melville NY, at 115 Broadhollow Road Melville, NY. Melville will be the Practice's 8th office in Nassau/Suffolk, joining those in Garden City, Lake Success, Port Jefferson, East Patchogue, Hauppauge, Riverhead and Southampton.

In order to assure that the deserving patients of Melville and surrounding communities receive the highest quality care, ENTA is extremely proud to announce that it will be staffed by four superb veteran Otolaryngologists including Peter Berman, MD, Sabbir Khan, DO and Vijay Mukhija, MD, who will all practice fulltime at the new ENTA Melville office, and nationally recognized Otologist Eric Smouha, MD (Clinical Professor, Mount Sinai Hospital), who will service Melville one day a week while seeing patients at all other times in ENTA's Fifth Ave office in Manhattan. In addition, allergist/immunologist Jennifer Lee, MD will be seeing patients fulltime in Melville. In fact, the 6600 sq. ft. Melville space has been designed to accommodate two additional otolaryngologists, who may join in the near future.

ENTA's brand-new Melville office will offer 11 cutting edge ENT Exam Rooms, 4 Allergy Exam Rooms, 2 Audiology Booths and 1 Hearing Aid Dispensing room, and will also provide to patients its superior operations practices -- including a state-of-the-art Electronic Medical Records system, easy to use patient web portal, Phreesia digital check-in system, and dedicated contact center for scheduling appointments -- which deliver the smoothest and most convenient smooth patient experience anywhere.

And, like all ENTA offices, same day appointments can be made by either phone or online.

Peter Berman, M.D.:

Peter Berman, M.D., F.A.C.S., is an Ear, Nose and Throat nose specialist from Long Island, New York. He graduated from Boston University School of medicine in 1985 completed residency training at New York University 1991 and then fellowship training in Facial plastic and Reconstructive Microvascular surgery in Pittsburgh. He has over 28 years' experience in otolaryngology, head and neck and facial plastic surgery. Dr. Berman's scope of practice includes all areas of ENT including Nasal sinus disease, Thyroid surgery, hearing and balance disorders, including hearing aids, obstructive sleep disorders. Special interests include in office Nasal Sinus procedures and surgeries, cosmetic reconstructive nasal rhinoplasty. Dr. Berman is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital (in Manhattan).

Eric Smouha, M.D.

Eric Smouha, M.D., FACS is board-certified in both Otolaryngology and Neuro-Otology. With nearly thirty years of experience, his clinical and academic interests span all aspects of otology and neurotology. Dr. Smouha has performed several hundred operations for cholesteatoma and has given instructional courses on cholesteatoma and complications of otitis media at the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and in the School of Graduate Education at Mount Sinai. With expertise on hearing preservation, he has performed hundreds of successful stapedectomy operations for the treatment of otosclerosis, cochlear implants for deafness, and newer surgically-implanted hearing devices. He has been listed as a top doctor in New York Magazine, the New York Times Super Doctors, Castle-Connolly, and the Top Doctors of America. Voted Teacher of the Year in 2009 and 2014 by the resident staff, his devotion to training physicians has further established excellence in the otology teaching programs. His contributions to the field of Neuro-otology have established him as a leader in his field and an outstanding clinician.

Sabbir Khan, D.O.:

Sabbir Khan, D.O. is an ear, nose, and throat doctor. He is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology -- Head and Neck Surgery. Dr. Khan pursued his medical degree at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Khan continued his medical education through an internship in Surgery/Otolaryngology at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He received residency training through the Philadelphia Osteopathic Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery Consortium. The hospitals in the consortium included Hahnemann University Hospital, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, and Albert Einstien Medical Center. He then completed a fellowship in otology at Christiana Care in Wilmington Delaware, where he learned advanced techniques in the treatment of disorders of hearing and balance. Patients visiting Dr. Khan can receive a full range of medical services. He provides cancer screenings, allergy consultations, ENT emergency visits, and treatment for sleep problems. Treatment is also available for issues including ear infection, ear pain, hearing loss, vertigo, neck swelling, sore throat, and hoarseness. Dr. Khan is Board certified in Otolaryngology and Fellowship trained in Otology.

Vijay Mukhija, M.D.:

Vijay Mukhija, M.D. MPH, is double board certified as an Ear, Nose, and Throat Physician and as a Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgeon. He graduated from Stony Brook School of Medicine and completed his residency and fellowship training at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City). Dr. Mukhija also holds a Master in Public Health from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University. Dr. Mukhija focuses in all aspects of nasal surgery, from rhinoplasty and correction of deviated septums, to minimally invasive and traditional sinus surgery. His special interests include reconstructive surgery, ranging from Mohs cancer reconstruction to trauma and medical mission work. He also treats common ENT ailments from hearing loss to voice disorders.

Jennifer Lee, M.D.:

Jennifer S. Lee, M.D. received her medical degree from the University at Buffalo of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Buffalo, New York. She then went on to complete her residency in Pediatrics at the New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center. Following residency, she completed subspecialty training in Adult and Pediatric Allergy and Immunology at SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. She is board certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and the American Board of Pediatrics. Dr. Lee is a member of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology as well as the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

She sees both pediatric and adult patients for diagnosis and treatment of wide range of allergic and immunologic disorders, such as nasal/ocular allergies, asthma, food allergies, eczema, and recurrent sinusitis. Dr. Lee is fluent in Mandarin.

"I have had the privilege of treating the patients of Suffolk County for over 20 years, and am convinced that by joining ENTA I will now be able to offer even more," noted Peter Berman, MD. "My new Melville colleagues and I fully recognize that the technology, protocols and resources of ENTA-with its unparalleled standards of professionalism and care-will translate into better, faster and more comprehensive care."

"Our Practice is completely delighted to welcome Drs. Berman, Smouha, Khan and Mukhija into our family," added ENT and Allergy Associates President Robert Green, MD. "Our goal of being able to optimally serve all the patients of Long Island has taken a giant leap forward with the addition of these four superb specialist and sub-specialist physicians; each one gifted with superior skills and the highest academic training."

ENTA CEO Robert Glazer commented "We have invested an enormous amount of time and effort to ensure that each new office we open offers proximate communities the finest physicians, resources and location to best serve their needs. Melville is no exception, and we are confident that these four veteran practitioners will deliver on our Practice's promise of providing the highest level of medical care. We couldn't be more thrilled."

To learn more about the benefits of ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy has over 180 physicians practicing in 40+ office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 80,000 patients per month. Each ENT and Allergy Associates clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has a clinical alliance with The Mount Sinai Hospital for the treatment of diseases of the head and neck and esophageal cancer, a clinical alliance with the Montefiore Medical Center for the tertiary treatment of pediatric patients in New York City and the Hudson Valley, a clinical alliance with the Northwell Health for the tertiary treatment of pediatric patients in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk Counties and a partnership with the American Cancer Society to educate and treat patients with smoking disorders and cancer. The Practice has also expanded its clinical capabilities to include advanced Immunodeficiency trials. ENT and Allergy Associates Management and Marketing teams have been recognized numerous times with awards and accolades including Health Leaders Media 2011 Top Leadership Team in Healthcare, Top Doctor Awards, ACS recognition award, AHAA Audiologist awards, The Westchester County Association Big W Awards and the Healthcare Marketing Report Healthcare Advertising Awards. Visit www.entandallergy.com for more information.

CALL US TODAY. SEE US TODAY!

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/19/11G136322/Images/image002_(13)-57b9dfd44f9f9de28005b12b1ef40112.jpg