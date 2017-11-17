Members of the media are invited to attend the one-day conference Nutrition: Cornerstone of Gender Equality

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Progress on gender inequality globally -- and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals -- requires integrated, rights-based approaches that put women and girls' perspectives at the centre of development planning and implementation, and incorporate nutrition as a cross-cutting issue.

This event will officially launch the 2017 Global Nutrition Report in Canada. Participants will include leading international development organizations, government officials, researchers and global health champions, who will highlight nutrition's critical role in women's empowerment, and the need for urgent nutrition action to reach the Sustainable Development Goals.

DATE: November 21, 2017

TIME: 9:00 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.

LOCATION: The Shaw Center, 55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON

Her Royal Highness Princess Zeid of Jordan will provide the keynote address at lunchtime (from 12pm to 1pm).

INTERVIEWS: The following individuals will be available for interviews.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan (Available immediately following her lunchtime address).

Amir Abdulla, Deputy Director of the World Food Program

Evelyne Guindon, Director of External Relations, Women Deliver

WHO: The conference is a collaboration of the following organizations: