MEMEX Announces $500 thousand Deal with SEW-EURODRIVE for Plant-Wide Deployment of MEMEX MERLIN TEMPUS EE

Another MERLIN Pilot Transitions into Full Plant Rollout

BURLINGTON, ON--(Marketwired - Jul 12, 2017) - Memex Inc. ("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: OEE) announced it has received a purchase order from SEW-EURODRIVE for $500 thousand (approx.) in a plant-wide deployment of MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition (EE) and MERLIN DNC software.

SEW-EURODRIVE, the Lyman, South Carolina-based producer of gearmotors and drive-based automation solutions, will install MEMEX's machine-monitoring solutions onto most of the factory equipment housed in its 250,000 square-foot manufacturing facility.

"SEW-EURODRIVE researched very carefully for the right supplier of automated machine monitoring solutions and determined that MEMEX's MERLIN was best able to capture the quality of data we were looking for," said Jess Galloway, SEW-EURODRIVE's Manufacturing Superintendent. Chuck Chandler, Plant Manager, added, "It is important for a world class manufacturing facility to have visibility of all operations and the use of these advanced data-driven manufacturing techniques extends our competitive edge."

"We're proud that SEW-EURODRIVE selected MEMEX after a thorough and careful competitive evaluation process," said MEMEX President and CEO David McPhail. "SEW-EURODRIVE started with a MERLIN pilot, and has now committed to a full-plant roll-out of MERLIN Tempus EE and MERLIN DNC. This says a lot about how much value SEW-EURODRIVE places in the adoption of a data-driven manufacturing approach and in the MEMEX solution, in particular. We're excited to work with SEW-EURODRIVE and are looking forward to helping this industry-leading manufacturer use data-driven manufacturing to achieve its business productivity and efficiency goals."

About MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition and MERLIN DNC

The MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition works on MEMEX's core MERLIN software platform, enhancing machine monitoring capabilities by adding additional metrics like Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) -- the industry standard measure of factory efficiency.

MERLIN DNC is a software plug-in to the MERLIN platform. It offers a browser-based interface that connects legacy CNC tools to modern networks, and allows CNC programs and data to be easily transferred.

About SEW-EURODRIVE

SEW-EURODRIVE is a world leader in drive technology and a pioneer in drive-based automation. Since introducing the gearmotor in 1931, the company has had a history of innovations, including the first variable speed gearmotor, early electronic drives, and the first motor with energy-efficient copper rotors. Over the last seven years, the company's Lyman, South Carolina plant has more than doubled its manufacturing capacity to meet growing customer demand.

About MEMEX

Memex Inc. was founded with a vision to improve the way automated machinery and production equipment work and connect on the factory floor. Since then MEMEX has proved itself a pioneer in IIoT time and again. The company is committed to its mission of "successfully transforming factories of today into factories of the future" and envisions converting every machine into a node on the corporate network, creating visibility from shop-floor-to-top-floor. MEMEX is the developer of MERLIN, an award-winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in Real Time. MEMEX's software and hardware IIoT solution enable customers to achieve tangible IIoT-centric business outcomes. The MERLIN software suite and connectivity products have enabled manufacturers to achieve upwards of a 50% increase in productivity and a 20%-plus increase in profit, on average. Additionally, customers have secured payback in less than four months, which equates to an Internal Rate of Return greater than 300 per cent. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com