Customer Beta Trial Feedback is Encouraging

BURLINGTON, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Memex Inc. ("MEMEX") (TSX VENTURE: OEE) is pleased to announce the official release of MERLIN Tempus and MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition (EE), the next generation of our award-winning MERLIN Manufacturing Execution System software platforms.

Dave McPhail, President and CEO of MEMEX Inc., stated, "Following our Tempus debut at IMTS last September, we received significant interest in the platform's next-generation, machine monitoring / analytics capabilities. Several of these inquiries led to beta tests with a number of clients and prospects, and their feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

With MERLIN Tempus and MERLIN Tempus EE, MEMEX is again redefining what it means to truly know what is happening in your manufacturing operations, regardless of industry vertical served. MEMEX has long been recognized as the leader in both shop floor monitoring, as well as providing MTConnect software and hardware solutions for any piece of manufacturing equipment on the plant floor. These new products will further differentiate MEMEX from the competition.

MEMEX's entirely new software and hardware platforms build upon the success of the current award-winning MERLIN software suite and connectivity products, which has enabled manufacturers to achieve upwards of a 50% increase in productivity, a 20% plus increase in profit on just a 10% increase in OEE and payback in less than four months, which all equates to an Internal Rate of Return greater than 300%."

About MERLIN Tempus and MERLIN Tempus Enterprise Edition:

MERLIN Tempus is an open and extensible Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform that offers the next generation of tools and a dynamic configurable dashboard that provides a complete customizable view of shop floor operations. Tempus is Latin for time. MERLIN Tempus measures and analyzes manufacturing time. MERLIN Tempus tells manufacturers exactly how time is being used on their shop floors, with operators, with sensors and with any type of manufacturing asset. Developed using state-of-the-art software engineering technologies, including .NET and RESTful API's, MERLIN Tempus delivers green-light metrics and analytical capabilities to effectively reduce downtime while increasing throughput and profits. MERLIN Tempus EE extends the capabilities of the MERLIN Tempus platform with full Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and integrated job scheduling. MERLIN Tempus supports MTConnect, Fanuc Focas, Fanuc I/O link to MTConnect®, OPC and other software protocols.

MERLIN Tempus and MERLIN Tempus EE are highly scalable, extensible and are open Manufacturing Execution System platforms. This is significant because it greatly simplifies and truly enables customers and partners to build upon the countless features and services MERLIN Tempus has to offer.

About MEMEX:

MEMEX, the developer of MERLIN, an award winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in Real-Time, is the global leader in machine to machine connectivity solutions. Committed to its mission of "Successfully transforming factories of today into factories of the future" and encouraged by the accelerating adoption and success of MERLIN, MEMEX is relentlessly pursuing the development of increasingly innovative solutions suitable in the IIoT era. MEMEX envisions converting every machine into a node on corporate networks, thereby, creating visibility from shop-floor-to-top-floor. MEMEX, with its deep commitment towards machine connectivity, offers solutions that are focused on finding hidden capacity by measuring and managing Real-Time data. This empowers MEMEX's customers to effectively quantify and manage OEE, reduce costs and incorporate strategies for continuous lean improvement. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com.