Memex Inc. at SME AeroDef and American Manufacturing Summit

Showcasing MERLIN Tempus™ at Premier Industrial Events

BURLINGTON, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Memex Inc. ("MEMEX") (TSX VENTURE: OEE) today announced that the Company will present its MERLIN Tempus IIoT software platform at SME's AeroDef conference in Fort Worth, Texas on March 7 and 8 and the American Manufacturing Strategies Summit in Chicago, Illinois on March 28 and 29.

"MEMEX is pleased to attend these important industry conferences to showcase MERLIN Tempus and share our vision for IIoT and smart manufacturing, extending our reach into our target client and prospect base," said CEO and President David McPhail. "We've had a lot of requests for MERLIN Tempus demonstrations, and these events will afford us the opportunity to showcase our solutions at two of the manufacturing industry's important annual events."

About MEMEX:

MEMEX was founded with a vision to improve the way automated machine and production equipment work and connect on the factory floor. Since then MEMEX has proved itself a pioneer in IIoT time and again. The company is committed to its mission of "successfully transforming factories of today into factories of the future" and envisions converting every machine into a node on the corporate network, creating visibility from shop-floor-to-top-floor. MEMEX is the developer of MERLIN, an award-winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in Real-Time. MEMEX's software and hardware IIoT solution enable customers to achieve tangible IIoT-centric business outcomes. The MERLIN software suite and connectivity products has enabled manufacturers to achieve upwards of a 50% increase in productivity and a 20%-plus increase in profit, on average. Additionally, customers have secured payback in less than four months, which equates to an Internal Rate of Return greater than 300 per cent. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com.