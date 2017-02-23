MEMEX Recognized as one of the Strongest Performing Companies on the TSX Venture Exchange

BURLINGTON, ON--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Memex Inc. ("MEMEX" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: OEE) announces today that it was recognized as a 2017 TSX Venture 50 Company. The TSX Venture 50™ are the 50 strongest performing companies (out of 1,643 listings) on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Memex was ranked 4th in the Technology category (out of 131 listings) based on a ranking formula which equally weights market cap, trading volume, and share price. To commemorate this achievement, CEO David McPhail will join other TSX Venture 50 representatives at a market opening ceremony on Friday, February 24th, 2017.

"It is an honour to be selected as one of the leading technology companies for the TSX Venture 50," said David McPhail. "The award is a testament to our corporate vision, innovative product offerings, and execution in the growing Industrial Internet of Things market. We are well positioned in IIoT and are excited about our growth opportunity in 2017 and beyond. This achievement was made possible through the continued support and confidence MEMEX received from its employees, shareholders, customers, and other business partners."

About TSX Venture 50:

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking by the TMX Group of 50 upcoming companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. The list is determined by assigning equal weighting to share price appreciation, trading volume, and market capitalization growth. The companies in the list have results in key measures of market performance.

About MEMEX:

MEMEX was founded with a vision to improve the way automated machine and production equipment work and connect on the factory floor. Since then MEMEX has proved itself a pioneer in IIoT time and again. The company is committed to its mission of "successfully transforming factories of today into factories of the future" and envisions converting every machine into a node on the corporate network, creating visibility from shop-floor-to-top-floor. MEMEX is the developer of MERLIN, an award-winning IIoT technology platform that delivers tangible increases in manufacturing productivity in Real-Time. MEMEX's software and hardware IIoT solution enable customers to achieve tangible IIoT-centric business outcomes. The MERLIN software suite and connectivity products has enabled manufacturers to achieve upwards of a 50% increase in productivity and a 20%-plus increase in profit, on average. Additionally, customers have secured payback in less than four months, which equates to an Internal Rate of Return greater than 300 per cent. For more information, please visit: www.MemexOEE.com.