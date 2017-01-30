Memorial City Cardiology Associates Among First to Offer Breakthrough Atrial Fibrillation Treatment

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Memorial City Cardiology Associates offers the WATCHMAN™ Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Procedure, a breakthrough alternative to blood thinners in patients with atrial fibrillation. It is performed by Dr. Kashani of Memorial City Cardiology, one of the first two physicians in Houston and first five in Texas certified to perform the WATCHMAN™ closure procedure.

Having participated in the Watchman device clinical trials Dr. Kashani is exceptionally trained in the WATCHMAN™ Device Procedure. He now travels the country training physicians how to perform the WATCHMAN procedure. Dr. Kashani is a leader in this technology and ranks amidst the country's highest experienced left atrial appendage (LAA) operators.

"Closing the left atrial appendage allows patients with atrial fibrillation to safely discontinue their blood thinners and eliminate related bleeding risk. This technology is of great benefit to patients at higher risk of bleeding from anticoagulation use."

The left atrial appendage is the source of nearly all atrial fibrillation related strokes and embolic events. The WATCHMAN™ Device is an FDA-approved implant designed to close the LAA and has been proven equal in efficacy to blood thinners. Patients with AFib can greatly benefit from the WATCHMAN™ as it eliminates the need for long-term INR checks and the need to take daily prescription blood thinners.

The WATCHMAN™ device is roughly the size of a quarter in diameter. The device is released through an IV placed in the upper leg (no surgical incision is needed). The procedure usually requires less than 1 hour with only a few hours of recovery time. Over time fiber tissue will grow over the WATCHMAN™ and the LAA will be permanently sealed off.

A native Houstonian, Dr. Kashani graduated from Second Baptist High School. He attended Yale University School of Medicine for cardiovascular and electrophysiology training where he also served as chief fellow. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology.

Dr. Kashani has been heavily involved in clinical cardiovascular research and is a well published author. Appearing in over 30 publications, Dr. Kashani has been invited to present his research both nationally and internationally.

About Memorial City Cardiology Associates

Memorial City and Katy Cardiology Associates is a group of seven Cardiologists in Houston, Texas who have been helping patients in Houston and surrounding areas since 1975. Over the years, Memorial City and Katy Cardiology has expanded its service area to include Katy, TX and Sealy, TX. The practice stays up to date with state of the art technology such as remote technology to monitor patients, electronic medical records and cardiac PET for optimal heart disease diagnosis. Physicians at Memorial City and Katy Cardiology Associates have privileges at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital, Methodist West Houston Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

For more information about Memorial City Cardiology Associates, please visit: www.mc-cardiology.com.