Mended Little Hearts: The more you donate, the better this animation gets

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Today Mended Little Hearts is launching our new campaign called 'Give A Fuller Life' which shows how donating more money can improve the life of kids with Congenital Heart Disease.

The animated short follows a day in the life of Max Page, a real 11-year-old born with a Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). As you pledge to donate more money, Max's day gets more joyful, the animation grows more sophisticated and the music more beautiful.

Depending on the amount donated, the animated Max wanders through a featureless void filled with strange shadows or -- as in the highest donation level -- a bustling city complete with friends, family and a cast of animal companions.

The campaign launch marks CHD Awareness Week 2017, which runs from February 7-14, and is also on Valentine's Day -- the perfect day to talk about mending little hearts!

"Mended Little Hearts improves the quality of life for families faced with congenital heart defects through the power of connection," says Jodi Lemacks, National Program Director. "This innovative campaign demonstrates how engaging with Mended Little Hearts can create a fuller life, in this case through a fun, interactive video."

The idea was worked on by Saatchi & Saatchi New York, and the five different animation levels were created by Oscar-nominated company Studio AKA + Blacklist, with music by Stabbiolo Music, sound design by Post Human and editorial by Cosmo Street Editorial.

Watch Max's day out at giveafullerlife.com and share with #GiveAFullerLife

Watch the campaign overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1Jj6kR7KFk

About Mended Little Hearts: Mended Little Hearts is a program of the Mended Hearts, Inc. Mended Hearts has been providing hope and support to heart patients and their families since 1951. In 2004, Mended Hearts local and national leader, Tita Hutchens, recognized the unique need for children with congenital heart defects and their families. The earnest desire to provide support to the "littlest heart patients of all" led to the formation of the first two Mended Little Hearts groups -- one in Fresno, California and one in Hollywood, Florida. Today Mended Little Hearts has over 85 groups.