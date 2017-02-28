Merchbanc Banks on Avaya's Full Stack for Secure Unified Communications

An integrated voice, video and data solution enables financial group to build a private cloud to improve service for customers, collaboration and to maintain regulatory compliance

SANTA CLARA, CA and BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Merchbanc, a financial services group based in Spain, has implemented an Avaya 'full stack' voice, video and data networking solution. The company's modernization project improves efficiency, security for sensitive communications about customers' confidential information, and meets strict, regulatory compliance requirements.

Merchbanc sought to improve collaboration and lower operating costs in addition to ensuring highly secure and impenetrable communications with and about customers. The new infrastructure enables Merchbanc to outsource communications to a cloud service provider, building a private cloud using the Avaya IP Office Server Edition that also increases reliability and disaster recovery for all of the company's offices in Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia. Avaya Scopia boosts internal communication and collaboration among the three offices as well as saving time and travel costs.

Rounding out the modernization project, Merchbanc implemented Avaya Ethernet 3500 routing switches at each of the offices, and Contact Recorder for IP Office to meet compliance requirements for call recording. This application maintains a database of the call details associated with each of the stored recordings. Through a web browser, users can search the database, play the recordings, and export to .wav format or re-send by email.

"We needed to modernize our corporate technology and make the jump to a latest generation IP telephony system. It is very clear that telephony is strategic to our business. Professionalism and the expertise of Infocom, backed by the prestige of the Avaya brand, gave us the final push to embark on this complete renovation project which we have implemented in our three offices."

Miquel Reig, director of IT at Merchbanc

About Merchbanc

Merchbanc is a financial group founded in 1981 that specializes in asset management and financial advice. It offers its customers personalized advice and investment solutions, seeking better alternatives and optimization of existing resources. Since its establishment, Merchbanc addresses these needs, prioritizing building strong long-term relationships with its customers and the long-term defense of their interests. For more information, visit: www.merchbanc.es.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

