Mercury Marine launches new Go Boldly global brand campaign

FOND DU LAC, WI--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Mercury Marine, the world's leading manufacturer of recreational marine engines, today announced a new brand message and global advertising campaign focused on enhancing the boating experience. The campaign, "Go Boldly," inspires confidence while capturing the high level of excitement and energy around the Mercury brand. To promote this new approach to consumer marketing, Mercury has created a Go Boldly video that shows off the spirit of self-assurance the company brings to boaters around the world.

"We set out to develop a powerful and ownable brand essence for Mercury Marine that will compliment and accentuate our world-class products," said Michelle Dauchy, Mercury Marine chief marketing officer. "Go Boldly creates an emotional connection with our customers with the goal to create an unprecedented level of brand loyalty that we hope will create customers for life."

The new brand creative was designed with the help of Miami based Markham & Stein, an agency with more than a decade of work in the marine industry. The idea of Go Boldly was fashioned to differentiate Mercury Marine from the competition while strengthening relevance with core customers and building brand loyalty across the entire product line.

"Through extensive consumer research around the world, we saw a real opportunity to direct our marketing efforts towards the end consumer," said Dauchy. "Our job at Mercury Marine is to empower boaters to enjoy their time on the water and create life-long memories. Go Boldly embodies that aspirational pursuit of adventure and how Mercury creates those memories for the boater."

The new creative assets are featured in all media and have been integrated into Mercury's trade show displays for the 2017 boat show season.