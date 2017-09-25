Mercury's Next Generation Controller and Access Control Platform Named New Product of the Year

LONG BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Mercury Security, a global leader in OEM access control hardware, today announced its most powerful controller and access control platform, the LP4502, has won the Security Today New Product of Year award in the Access Control Software / Controllers category. The award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security.

"Mercury is very pleased to be acknowledged for our forward-thinking approach to the new LP4502 controller and access control platform, which represents our drive to constantly seek fresh ways to innovate and add value for Mercury's valued partners and their customers," said Matt Barnette, President of Mercury Security. "As the newest intelligent controller in the Authentic Mercury product family, the LP4502 enables streamlined development of third-party complimentary applications. The availability of this robust platform further reinforces our mission to provide uniquely intelligent, highly integrated capabilities through a common open platform."

The new LP4502 is the industry's first product with a built-in Elevator Control Interface at the hardware level for destination control and destination dispatch functionality, which helps building managers improve building traffic flow while providing personalized elevator services to tenants and visitors. Additionally, the controller includes integration with LifeSafety Power and their IP-based intelligent power supplies so health and diagnostic data can be shared with Mercury controllers for preventative maintenance. The LP4502's option for Authentication Modules makes it possible to create a single controller solution that streamlines the implementation of FICAM-compliant systems.

As part of Mercury's dedication to quality, reliability and continuous process improvement, the LP4502 is built using the company's proven security-by-design methodology and supports standards-based protocols including the 802.1x networking standard. It also incorporates new security enhancements such as the introduction of SNMPv3.

About Mercury Security

Mercury Security (www.mercury-security.com) is the global leader in the supply of OEM access control hardware with the largest installed base of over three million panels sold. With over 25 years in the market, Mercury provides open platform hardware that addresses the full spectrum of access control requirements. This ensures OEM partners, installers and end customers spanning virtually all vertical markets can select from a variety of Authentic Mercury solutions to meet their needs.