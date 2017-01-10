MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Meritex announced today the acquisition of Osborne Commerce Center, a class A, 101,600 square foot light industrial property located in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Located in Fridley, an in-fill submarket of Minneapolis, Osborne Commerce Center is 100% leased to six tenants. The property is highly functional and offers abundant trailer parking.

"This acquisition is in keeping with our strategy of investing in markets that provide opportunity for growth, expansion and diversification," commented Dan Williams, chief investment officer of Meritex. "We continue to seek additional investments in the Minneapolis market which now totals 1.9 million square feet."

Osborne Commerce center will be managed by Steve Dorff, Sr. Asset Manager at Meritex, who commented, "We are excited by the addition of the Osborne Commerce Center to our Minneapolis portfolio and look forward to serving our new tenants."

Company Information: Meritex is a private real estate investment and management company that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial real estate, primarily institutional grade, multi-tenant industrial properties. The Company owns, leases, and manages 10.8 million square feet of commercial real estate in eight (8) markets in the U.S. Its portfolio consists of multi-tenant industrial, office and subsurface industrial properties. The Company's properties are located in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Phoenix. Additional information can be found at the Company's website www.meritex.com.

