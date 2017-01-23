Meso Numismatics Prepares Collection for First Major Auction

Rare World Currency From Meso to be Presented At Heritage Auctions

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PNOW), parent Company of the Central American-Caribbean Online Travel Agency (OTA) Oveedia and Numismatic Specialty Store (Meso Numismatics) announced today that the Company is finalizing initial shipments of a rare world currency collection to auction powerhouse, Heritage Auctions, for the World Coins Show in Chicago, on April 7, 2017.

"This past week was one of the most exciting weeks I have experienced in quite some time," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. "In addition to some truly amazing acquisitions, my team and I prepared our first package for Heritage Auctions' World Coin Show in Chicago, Illinois. With Heritage's January 8th auction exceeding sales of $15.6 Million, we are very bullish on our own success on April 7th.

"As for new acquisitions, let's just say we picked up some incredible numismatic inventory at relatively low cost; sure to yield incredibly handsome profits."

Management has not yet disclosed the total sum of inventory heading to Heritage Auctions, but has leveraged its resources to ensure Meso presents the strongest collection it can, for its first, multi-million dollar auction participation. Management further pointed out that this is just the first shipment going to Heritage Auctions, "with several other packages being finalized for Heritage, Lyn Knight Auctions and Stacks Bowers Auctions," continued Pereira.

"It is important to me that the numismatic community, as well as our shareholders, know the process we go through, and the fact that we do not simply just buy cheap items and sell them. Our typical process, which will also apply to the collections we acquired this past week, is somewhat extensive. After thoroughly analyzing each and every item we acquire, we then proceed to send it to its grading destination. For most of our coin-based numismatics, this includes sending the item to the Numismatic Conservation Services for cleaning, then the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation for certification and grading. For our paper-based numismatics, after careful examination of each item, it is then sent to the Paper Money Guaranty for certification and grading. Although these processes can be costly and time-consuming, it is absolutely crucial in order to maintain honor and legitimacy in the numismatic markets."

By utilizing the location and expertise of the Company's management and directors, Meso is able to acquire some of the finest global inventory at the least-expense possible. Pereira concluded, "That my friends, is how you build a company... We will not stop until the name Meso Numismatics is known throughout the entire numismatic community and serves well to deliver increased value to PNOW shareholders."

