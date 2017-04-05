MessageMedia Confirmed 'ENGAGE' 2017 Platinum Sponsor

Global business messaging provider joins elite contingency of enterprise contact center and communications leadership at Enghouse Interactive's annual customer conference

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of a comprehensive portfolio of contact center software and services, today announced that MessageMedia, a leading messaging solutions provider for business and enterprise, will be a Platinum sponsor of Engage 2017, Enghouse Interactive's customer conference, being held May 1-4, 2017 in Miami, Florida at the Conrad Hilton.

"As a widely-recognized innovator and industry leader, MessageMedia's significant commitment to Engage 2017 is a tremendous honor," said Ernie Wallerstein, President, Americas, Enghouse Interactive. "Their expertise and understanding of how SMS text messaging affects contact center operations and customer experience is without equal and we couldn't be more excited to have our esteemed partner at our 2017 user forum."

Enghouse Interactive works closely with MessageMedia to add value to their robust solutions portfolio. As an Engage 2017 Platinum partner, MessageMedia will showcase its powerful integration with Enghouse's platforms which help companies and contact centers achieve its customer experience goals.

With its theme, "Experience the Journey," Engage 2017 will convene many of the world's foremost experts that Enghouse Interactive customers can interact with to glean coveted insight and discuss the latest breakthroughs in customer experience management.

"Engage 2017 will serve as a forum for contact center leaders to dissect the many factors that impact the customer journey and gain the tactical knowledge to leverage advanced solutions and excel in a digital world with customers at its center," added Wallerstein. "We are proud to offer our valued customers a compelling agenda tailor-made for contact center professionals who are steadfast in their responsibilities."

For additional information on Enghouse Engage 2017, please visit (https://enghouseengage.eventgrid.com/).

ABOUT MESSAGEMEDIA

MessageMedia is a global leader in enterprise mobile messaging services and an award-winning customer focused organization. Chosen as the preferred mobile messaging solution by over 20,000 businesses globally, MessageMedia continues to lead the industry by providing clients with 100% service quality guarantee, unrivalled reliability and best-in-class support. MessageMedia helps businesses of all sizes deliver business efficiencies, improve customer engagement and increase revenue via the power of mobile messaging.

MessageMedia provides a comprehensive range of mobile messaging solutions and consulting for businesses across almost every industry, including: alerts and notifications; appointment reminders; billing and payments; marketing; staff and rostering. Learn more about how MessageMedia can help at www.messagemedia.com

ABOUT ENGHOUSE INTERACTIVE

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.